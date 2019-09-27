Truth: Donald Neely was arrested by Galveston Mounted Police. Truth: Neely wasn’t harmed. He said the officers were nice to him, and he didn’t feel violated. Truth: Neely is a homeless man (apparently by choice) with mental conditions. Truth: Neely was transported to a more comfortable staging area by mounted police to await transport to jail. Truth: Neely was allowed to wear a helmet he liked because officers had previous encounters with him, but he had trouble walking during transport, so they removed it. Truth: Neely arrived safely at his destinations. Truth: Officers followed acceptable procedures.
Mounted police are a great asset to law enforcement. They can move through high traffic areas or large concentrations of people and arrive where they’re needed. The above truth would seem like a textbook arrest. I’m positive that people who’ve been arrested are very uncomfortable and embarrassed — except maybe career criminals or gang members.
Anyone who has been around livestock knows the risk of being trampled, knocked off your feet or dragged; it’s something that will happen if you’re around livestock long enough. That’s why they train. The sad thing is these days many people don’t accept the truth because it doesn’t serve their purpose or agenda; they weaponize words or use phrases — out of context to promote their agenda.
One of the most irresponsible things I’ve witnessed in recent memory is the headline (“Witness: Officer told Neely to walk or be dragged,” The Daily News, Aug. 11). The inference in this wording is outrageously untrue and anyone who believes a Galveston police officer would drag a person through the streets of Galveston is stupendously obtuse. If the word dragged was used it was a warning for his safety. Did The Daily News do this on purpose to stay in the spotlight of the national news?
With the truth above, why was this such an outrage? Neely is black. While political opponents and the press/media as their puppets call President Donald Trump a white supremacist, they fan the flames of hatred and mistrust. They’re responsible.
While so-called Christians profess their love for all mankind, then call the president and his supporters racist, they fan the flames of hatred and mistrust. They’re responsible. They remind me of preachers who enrich themselves through their religion or people who use their Christianity to promote their personal agenda.
Even as a child I knew this was a special kind of evil. Slavery ended long ago. Anyone who uses the word racist today — as a weapon, doesn’t know the meaning of racism or they just don’t care who they hurt for their personal gain. Undeniably and sadly, there will always be injustice and prejudice in this imperfect world, and today it’s experienced by all colors and creeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.