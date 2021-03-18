There’s nothing better than Galveston beaches for getting toes in the sand, sun on the face and your daily dose of salt. We’re here to help you do it safely.
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol (www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com) is certified as an “advanced-level” agency of the United States Lifesaving Association and is the designated lifeguard service for the city of Galveston. It’s a Texas Department of Health certified first-response agency employing over 140 people when at full strength, comprised of lifeguards, senior guards, supervisors, peace officers and dispatchers.
The mission of the beach patrol is to protect the over 7 million people who visit our beaches each year, respond to aquatic emergencies 24/7/365, educate the public about beach safety and be a good community partner. Our highest priority is to get each beach visitor home safely.
Here are a few of the more important safety tips:
• Swim near a lifeguard: Galveston boasts an advanced-level lifeguard service certified by the United States Lifesaving Association. We’re out there from early morning until dark throughout the summer at the large beach parks and along the seawall, so it shouldn’t be hard to find the right place. The guard is an added layer of protection, although you’re still responsible for your and your family’s safety. They’re there not only to protect you but to serve as ambassadors for all the island has to offer.
• Avoid rip currents: Specifically, stay away from the rocks and structures — where there’s a chance you could be caught in a dangerous rip current that will pull you out. If caught in a rip current, relax and float until the currents and waves return you to shore. If you’re a good swimmer, swim parallel to shore toward breaking waves where the water is shallow and then go to shore. Never enter a rip to help someone. Instead throw a floating object like the ring buoys and ropes in the rescue boxes on the groins.
• Avoid swimming at the ends of the island: The San Luis Pass and the ship channel have strong tidal currents and changing bottom contours. Fish from the shore in these areas.
• Don’t swim alone: Your buddy can call or wave for help if you can’t.
• Don’t dive in head first: To avoid the chance of a head or neck injury.
• Observe warning signs and flags: All 600 of ours are bilingual and use icons.
• Lifejackets: Non-swimmers and children should use properly fitted lifejackets when in or around the water.
• Alcohol and water don’t mix: Many of the beaches here are alcohol free.
• Take precautions from the heat and sun: Such as wearing loose-fitting clothing and a hat, sunscreen with a high SPF and good sunglasses, as well as drinking plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.
Remember, the beach isn’t a pool or pond. There are currents, marine life and the bottom is uneven with troughs and drop-offs. You should be much more careful and be sure to not exceed your ability. And most importantly, maintain good situational awareness — and don’t check your brain at the causeway.
