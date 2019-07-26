The American Legion Post No. 20 was first established in 1947, and was, and still is, a place made up of former members of the military.
The members who work for the post are all volunteers and aren’t compensated for their time or efforts, but do the work to see the post be successful and to help our community and the veterans in it.
After serving for one year as the commander, with a 2½ month leave due to medical concerns, the other members and I made it a goal to be rebuilt after the post was devastated by a fire.
For the first year, we’ve worked on innovating our building, as well as our pursuits in helping our community. I’ve recently been reelected, and going into my second year we as a post are still maintaining that goal.
When we first took over in August 2018, we had a little more than $300 in the bank and very little supplies in order to accomplish this. This is when we started our fundraising efforts. While it has been a long hard journey, I’m glad to report that we’re now stable in our finances, and were even able to purchase insurance in order to protect the post and our assets.
Because of donations and support, we are, in fact, following our mission statement to work with sports teams, giving away awards at the ROTC award ceremony, and even donated to the Shriner Lemonade Program.
We’ve also been able to repair and add to our post, including fixing the outside lighting, replacing the roof, purchasing a new ice machine which we previously leased, repairing our kitchen, receiving a donated beverage coolant, installing a new front door, completing the pool room, and correcting any violations from the fire department on our appliances signaling agent discharge and system operations.
After the fire, one of the most difficult challenges we faced at the post was getting our nonprofit status reinstated. While we’re considered a nonprofit we’re also still a business and having our nonprofit status restored was a fundamental part for our future success. I’m happy to report that we were successful and are now certified as a nonprofit organization.
The membership would like to take this time to invite the public to our swearing in ceremony for all incoming officers. It will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston.
We would like to thank everyone for their support and “For God and Country,” which is our motto and mission at the American Legion.
