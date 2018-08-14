The 18th annual PAWS Gala is Sept. 22 to raise much-needed funds for the Galveston Island Humane Society. As a current board member and past president, I am excited to share with you all that is planned for this year’s special event.
We are proud to announce that Francisco “Paco” Vargas is our honoree, which makes the evening even more special. A longtime supporter of the humane society and highly respected philanthropist, Paco’s presence is sure to make this year’s event — our major annual fundraiser — a huge success and will help us generate much-needed funds to help us provide care not only for lost, unwanted, and homeless pets, but to help us re-home them or provide opportunities for new homes.
Successful funding also helps ensure we can continue vital community programs, such as spay/neuter and emergency assistance, microchip clinics, core vaccination clinics, and community education programs.
Last year our shelter was able to give assistance to area shelters damaged or destroyed due to Hurricane Harvey by providing housing and costly medical care to many misplaced pets from the mainland. This was especially important to us because so many organizations helped us after Hurricane Ike. Understandably, Harvey forced us to reschedule our gala, which in turn did not provide the necessary funding we had anticipated.
This year’s upbeat and festive party, chaired by Michelle Beckwith and Cynthia McEldowney, begins with a cocktail hour where guests will visit with our nine Elite Pet Owners — Alicia Cahill, Tonya Callender, Courtney Hailey, Dave Jacoby, Ed Muncey, Spencer Priest, Robyn Ruehrwein, Concetta Maceo-Sims, and Paul Vincent. Their precious pets include dogs, a cat and even a hen.
The evening will feature both silent and live auctions. We will return to the table-bidding format for our quality silent auction. Sandy McReynolds and Thresea Russ are chairing the auction and would love to hear from you if you have an incredible item to contribute.
The evening continues with the presentation of our Pet of the Year award, a seated dinner, dancing to the sounds of “Houston’s favorite Party Band” — Password, and an open bar. New this year, if anyone needs a ride home at the end of a fabulous evening, Uber will be on standby — as our guest.
Supporting our shelter is easy for all. Sponsorship of the gala is a terrific opportunity to help us help those animals in need and at the same time have a great evening. We would appreciate you taking a few minutes to review our website for more information at www.galvestonhumane.org. Can’t attend this year, but still want to help? We have additional opportunities available including volunteer and foster information on the website.
The event will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center. Attire is cruise chic or island casual.
