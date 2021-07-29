I served two years in Vietnam in an Army helicopter company, from 1967 to 1969, and often felt that we weren’t welcome there by the South Vietnamese, who we were there to help defeat the North Vietnamese communists. That was our goal: prevent the “domino effect” of communist takeover of Vietnam and other countries.
I was back in college when we finished our evacuation of Vietnam on April 30, 1975. I don’t recall any moaning about the fate of the South Vietnamese people. To our credit, we did evacuate about 130,000 Vietnamese whom I assume aided the U.S. mission.
So, when I see criticism of President Joe Biden “coldly abandoning” the Afghans, I have to compare and contrast the two conflicts. First, we didn’t invade Afghanistan to help the Afghans; we did so to attack the Taliban, who controlled most of Afghanistan, for giving safe harbor to al-Qaeda, who was responsible for 9/11. Our mission wasn’t to establish a democratic government in Afghanistan or to fight communism.
Second, we then became mired in a 20-year war that in March 2003, accreted to our invasion of Iraq, based on bogus intelligence and George W. Bush’s disdain for Saddam Hussein. We lost over 4,570 troops in Iraq.
The Biden administration isn’t the first to try to end this endless war. On May 1, 2003, the U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced the end of major combat missions in Afghanistan. Bush also announced on that day the end of combat operations in Iraq. But that didn’t end the war in Afghanistan.
Osama bin Laden, the self-proclaimed engineer of the 9/11 attacks, was assassinated by a U.S. SEAL team on May 2, 2011. There was our vengeance for 9/11. But that didn’t end the war in Afghanistan.
To those who are critical of our ending that war now, consider this: After 20 years of fighting, over 2,400 American deaths and over 3,500 international troop deaths, the Taliban has just taken over a third of the 421 districts in Afghanistan since May. Just like that. They weren’t hiding on the moon. They were in Afghanistan (and perhaps Pakistan) the whole time — after 20 years of American military intervention.
There never was a U.S. military victory possible in those mountains and caves and warlord villages given the bloody history of Afghanistan. It brought the Soviet Union to its knees in 1989.
It’s Vietnam déjá vu all over again. It seems that we learn no lessons from war other than it has tremendous economic benefits for those who invest in the military industrial complex as President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about on Jan. 17, 1961.
To those who are critical of ending the war in Afghanistan: How many more American lives need we sacrifice for another un-winnable war? Perhaps we should now attend to our own problems.
