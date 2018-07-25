Jake Hollingsworth from the Gulf Coast Water Authority brought attention to Smart Irrigation Month in his guest column (“Tune up your sprinkler system to water wisely,” The Daily News, July 20). A typical sprinkler from a standard 5/8-inch garden hose uses about 1,020 gallons an hour. But where does sprinkler system water come from? Gulf Coast Water Authority water comes from the Brazos River.
Even with up to 50 inches of rain that fell on most parts of Texas last year from Hurricane Harvey, we are entering a drought cycle in much of the state. This will reduce an already limited resource.
What can cities and homeowners do to have an alternative water source? The water authority could suggest every city amend building codes to require all new commercial, residential, private or public constructions be built with capacity to harvest a minimum of 3 to 5 inches of rain.
How could this work? Most new construction must be raised by 18 to 24 inches over current ground levels. This involves bringing in loads of fill material. Why not get fill material onsite by digging to install 5,000 gallon cisterns?
A 2,000 square foot roof collects 1,200 gallons of water from 1 inch of rain. One thousand homes could capture 1.2 million gallons of water from 1 inch of rain. Aside from providing water for use onsite, rainwater harvesting:
• Saves money on your utility bill
• Conserves water, a limited resource
• Reduces delivery and drainage of water through public infrastructure
• Reduces flooding since rain stays onsite
Cities and counties could allow homeowners and businesses to deduct costs of new installations from property taxes. Some cities have campaigns to provide low cost rain barrels for residents with existing structures.
There is much discussion about building reservoirs to control flooding. These are multibillion dollar projects that require large tracks of land and take years to study, design, approve, finance, permit and build. Furthermore, they are usually designed to hold water until it can be released to Galveston Bay.
Installing rain harvesting systems on all new and existing constructions creates onsite water storage capacity for all non-potable water uses such as car washing, lawns, gardens, swimming pools and toilets.
Cumulatively, rain harvesting systems build new multimillion gallon reservoirs of our most precious limited resource.
