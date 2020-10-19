How to keep from going insane during the pandemic? That’s the question. And many people are coming up with many answers, including me and my loved ones.
My son and his wife have contributed mightily to my sanity because once the curtain came down on normal living, I went into hibernation. I was one of the compromised.
They drive me around when the walls of my home start closing in. They shop for me and run errands. I’m still sane because of them.
So, when my daughter-in-law, Lisa, said she wanted two things, I said name them.
She wanted to sit outside of Walmart, or any big box store, and watch the people.
She wanted a map of Texas City that showed the locations of all the parks.
Weird requests. I’m going to work on getting both.
The planting of us at the big store will be easy. The reason is easy, too.
We plan to look at masks. There are so many, and they’re so different. When we started making a list, we had my beautiful step great-granddaughter, Trinity, to make some contributions.
She thought of the ones that look like faces, like Mattress Mack, and the ones that are transparent, so you can tell who’s speaking. She told about masks with the faces of really old, wrinkled people, which are bizarre on teenagers, for instance.
She said there are really beautiful masks, designed by Gucci.
We knew about the other beautiful masks, with flowers and butterflies and other scrumptious things.
There are masks that say “vote” and masks that say “hero” and many other slogans, like “Black Lives Matter.”
There are special masks that protect the health care workers and the astronauts.
And big, cover-everything masks like the sports coaches wear. Some pull up from below, like a cowl. You name them, we got them.
If we sit and observe long enough, we’ll probably see an example of each; pretty sights around town and that will help us enjoy our rides.
We aim to share all we have seen, in case you want to try being a local tourist.
We’ve already found one whole collection of pretty places, none of which are in Texas City, per se.
If you travel west toward Carbide Park, which is certainly a park destination, you’ll see an interesting subdivision to the left called Ponderosa Pines.
The reason for a drive through this neighborhood is that all the houses are painted, and no two are the same color. It’s as if a paintbox spilled out all the colors, which splattered all over the domiciles. Incredible.
Go back down the road to Carbide Park, which was created by and for Union Carbide, and you will find the local homes of all the gardeners and their demonstration garden, all part of the Texas A&M county agents’ program.
After you look at the garden, which isn’t really at its best this time of the year, you continue toward Hitchcock, making a left at the sign announcing the Galveston County Cemetery.
Oh yes, this is one of the most beautiful places around because the folks who live there are very memorable and very quiet. But I go there to admire the giant oak trees, which are worth the trip.
As you drive back out, notice the little cemetery just next to the road, which is very, very, very old. You can get out there and walk around looking at the tombstones.
On your way back toward La Marque, admire the pine forest on the left. Also very beautiful.
