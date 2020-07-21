A three-legged stool is the most stable platform, which is why it’s used when milking cows. The legs of President Trump’s administration are oppression, pandemic and economic collapse. They are crushing us.
When President Barack Obama became the first Black president, he won the Nobel Peace Prize marking a post-racial America. Sadly, this represented a triumph of hope over experience.
Within weeks of his election racists began ripping the bandages off ancient wounds. This led to the election of Donald J. Trump, who announced his campaign with an undiluted racist screed: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re ... sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”
He won and continued with more general attacks on the oppressed: “Why do we want all these people from ‘s***hole countries’ coming here?”
Today, we reap the reaction to years of oppression with police attacking people exercising their First Amendment right to petition the government. He responds with, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” mandating that police drive protesters from the White House, allowing him to posture in front of a church he rarely attends with a borrowed Bible that he rarely reads.
The novel coronavirus began in China while Trump negotiated trade deals. Protecting the deals, he refused to acknowledge the looming pandemic. Michael Bowen of Prestige Ameritech, North Richland Hills, Texas, warned the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January of the pandemic and that his company could ramp up production of millions of N95 masks per week, as they had done during the 2009 swine flu epidemic.
Worried about the trade negotiations, White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said that “the company was just extremely difficult to work and communicate with.” Robert P. Kadlec of the Department of Health and Human Services dismissed the proposal since China could supply all the masks we needed. Today, after over 135,000 deaths, we still are unable to broadly supply our needs.
The pandemic about which the administration had been warned quickly crushed the American economy. The unemployment rate had steadily been reduced beginning with the Obama administration. In a space of one month, it jumped to nearly 15 percent, the highest since the 1930s. The 2017 tax cuts for the super rich meant that an effective response would increase the deficit to levels unheard of in modern economies.
The president continues to deny the problem claiming the coronavirus “is going to go away without a vaccine.” He opines without data or insight that the U.S. economy will be the best in years. He has rarely, if ever, acknowledged the ongoing oppression, the deaths, the widespread illness, or the joblessness of large parts of the population.
Trump has truly established a very stable stool that crushes the country. Until the three terrifying legs of the stool are acknowledged, we cannot recover. As his niece wrote, his broken emotions will not allow him to do this.
He must be voted from office to allow the healing of the country.
(1) comment
Dan Freeman does not surprise us with eloquence. Rather he regurgitates Leftist memes, obfuscations and unsubstantiated accusations - AS USUAL.
Note what Dan omits from Trump's escalator speech "And some, I assume, are good people." No need to wonder why. That would contradict his false narrative.
Did Trump actually say "sh**hole countries"? That came from ONE SOURCE only - Democrat Senator Dick Durbin and his aides. Liberal pundits would suggest the Flakey Senator corroborates Durbin's tale but not really. The Flake who was elected as a Republican was only concerned about Trumps words about him. “The words used by the President, as related to me directly following the meeting by those in attendance, were not ‘tough,’ they were abhorrent and repulsive.” Others in the room including Senate Republicans Tom Cotton and David Perdue said that specific term was not used but all agree everyone in the room used salty language.
But that does not stop Dan Freeman! Prostrating himself before the idol of the Donkey Party one unsubstantiated source is good enough for him![whistling]
Dan ignores the corroborated claim Obama referred to an African nation as a "sh** show". He'll probably claim what Snopes said: "Obama reportedly used the term 'sh** show' in private to refer to the escalating violence in Libya," but not the country itself. [huh] But the Liberal Atlantic says otherwise.
But not to worry, other Liberal forum contributors will give Dan a "thumbs up". [rolleyes] They'll even carry his s*** for him.
Dan's going to be so upset when he hears Trump is re-elected. He might do something drastic - like write another guest diatribe. More bottom of the bird cage filler.
