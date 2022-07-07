The early morning yellow light angled sideways, highlighting a young mother and her two young children giggling and laying in the shallows.
A lifeguard raced across the slippery rocks as another dove into the water, both racing to stop a group of teens from getting sucked out by a rip current.
A jacked-up pickup spun in the sand and slammed on the brakes, ex-military crew leapt out and almost jumped on an umbrella beach service worker before we diffused it.
An older couple sat in the midst of the crowd, leaning into each other with the comfort of life partnership, and watched everyone playing in the sand and sea around them.
A tiny girl sobbed as the lifeguard that found her wandering down the beach handed her gently to her mother.
Rescuers from five different agencies resorted, in the dark, to coordinating the search on foot for a small child reported as a drowning during the drone show because the dense crowd made it impossible to get the rescue trucks down on the sand.
The sun set as Beach Patrol trucks, with overhead lights flashing, removed every last person from the 9-mile stretch of guarded water before leaving for the day.
A group of guards sitting in the tower after work finally relaxed and watched the drone show, while joking with the easy camaraderie that sharing a tough, fulfilling job together brings.
I once spent a week or so in Calcutta. I walked in long loops. Miles each day. At night I lay in bed looking up at a bare bulb hanging from the ceiling and tried to process everything I’d seen. So much life, so many stories, caught in glimpses.
I told my brother that there was so much stimulation, and so much I didn’t understand, that I was probably only absorbing 15 percent of what my eyes actually saw.
This past weekend was like that. Slow to fast, easy contentment to nail-biting stress, and the press of so many radio channels chattering, so many people, so many stories and lives all around for hours and hours each day.
I was so impressed with how our lifeguard and dispatch crew kept focused and how they tirelessly powered through.
This was the busiest Fourth of July we’ve seen in a long while. Not only were the crowds thick, but until Monday we had some pretty rough water and strong rip currents. We reunited 25 lost kids, effected 101 enforcement actions, 38 medical responses and made four rescues. The 46,025 people moved from danger alone equaled 1/6 of our traditional annual average.
There are no words to express the pride and gratitude I feel for my dispatch and lifeguard staff and our partners with the Galveston County and Houston Precinct 1 Community Emergency Response Teams, our Galveston Police Department managed Security detail, park staff, Wave Watchers, Survivor Support Network and Coastal Zone Management.
Also, can’t thank police, fire and EMS enough for the extraordinary work they did over the weekend.
