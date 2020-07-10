Isaac Fanuiel said in a story (“Petition calls for removal of Galveston statue dedicated to Confederate soldiers,” The Daily News, July 4, 2015) that the Confederate statue in Galveston was inappropriate on an island where federal troops announced the freeing of slaves at the end of the Civil War, the day we now know as Juneteenth.
The statue, known as “Dignified Resignation,” has a plaque that says it was erected to the soldiers and sailors of the Confederate States of America by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1911, at a time when many Southern ladies were trying to keep alive the memory of their fathers’ struggle.
Since there’s no rational way to celebrate the attempt to destroy the union, they turned instead to rewriting history into the fallacy of the “Lost Cause,” while lawmakers were writing Jim Crow-era laws created to keep the Black population from participating in society.
Together, whites already had stopped the progressive actions of the Reconstruction era, and these statues seem like a good idea to show the heroic struggle for the cause, while being a reminder to Blacks to stay in line.
But what’s evident is that you cannot hide the real truth behind the cause, and that was to keep the states’ rights to determine whether or not they’re going to own slaves, a source of free labor that allowed them to prosper.
I was in Army Management Staff College at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in 2002. After a field trip to Gettysburg, I noticed a picture of Robert E. Lee in the center of the classroom above the chalk board. We had just heard that Lee knew, a full two years before the end of the war, that it was indeed a “lost cause,” but he kept fighting.
I asked, “Why do you consider him a hero? He knew that he would lose, yet he and his men killed thousands of Americans. Why would you honor a man who betrayed the United States of America?”
Several classmates said it was about states’ rights. I countered “Yes, states’ rights to own slaves!” The discussion went for the rest of the day, but nothing was resolved. Almost 20 years later, partly because of disturbing cellphone video, many are dealing with the past.
Until we acknowledge our historic slave culture we won’t be truly free. That’s why it’s important to get rid of this monument to evil now, before it causes more civil unrest.
All across the country in all 50 states Native Americans and Hawaiians, Black, brown, yellow and white people are protesting systemic racism and demanding racial justice. Products have been pulled from the shelves of stores; high schools, universities, military bases, the Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins are changing their names.
NASCAR dropped the Confederate flag, and all over America statues have been removed. It’s time for Judge Mark Henry and the rest of the Galveston County Commissioners’ Court to wake up, smell the coffee, and finally, at long last, do the right thing.
