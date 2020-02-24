Did your mother or your father fill your young life with platitudes and other snippets of advice?
Do those words jump out at you at unsuspecting times, times that seem to fit certain occasions?
I suspect they are floating around waiting for an occasion.
All my children, at an early age, learned a favorite saying uttered frequently by my mother while she was driving a car and was stuck behind a light that had just turned green.
The driver ahead of her did not enter the intersection with a speed to her liking, so she uttered these words, now repeated by me and all my progeny: “It ain’t gonna get no greener,” she said, in language she used only during that stressful time.
One of her other, nicer utterances, was: “If you can’t say something nice about somebody, don’t say anything at all.”
I’ll bet you have all heard that one.
One original to her, I think, is, “There are more ways to skin a cat than ripping it over its head without unbuttoning it.”
I think the unbuttoning saga was her own addition to that saying.
A little like, “There are two sides to every story.” Dr. Phil has added “Two sides to every pancake.” To each his own.
What inspired all these remembrances was an email from a reader named Roy English, who sent me this Old Farmer’s Advice.
I hope I am correct that he wanted me to share it with you. If that is not true, I confess I am guilty of plagiarism. Hope not!
It says the following:
Your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong.
Keep skunks and bankers at a distance.
Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.
A bumble bee is considerably faster than a John Deere tractor.
Words that soak into your ears are whispered... not yelled.
Meanness don’t just happen overnight.
Forgive your enemies; it messes up their heads.
Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.
It don’t take a very big person to carry a grudge.
You cannot unsay a cruel word.
Every path has a few puddles.
When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.
The best sermons are lived, not preached.
Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway.
Don’t judge folks by their relatives.
Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.
Live a good and honorable life, then when you get older and think back, you’ll enjoy it a second time.
Don’t interfere with something that ain’t bothering you none.
Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.
If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop diggin’.
Sometimes you get, and sometimes you get got.
The biggest troublemaker you’ll probably ever have to deal with watches you from the mirror every morning.
Always drink upstream from the herd.
Good judgment comes from experience, and a lotta that comes from bad judgment.
Lettin’ the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in.
If you get to thinking’ you’re a person of some influence, try ordering somebody else’s dog around.
Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, and enjoy the ride.
Don’t pick a fight with an old man. If he is too old to fight, he’ll just shoot you!
