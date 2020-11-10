Who are veterans? They could be a neighbor, a dad, an uncle and most likely a granddad. They’re the ones we’ve called upon to offer and give their lives for their country.
So, today on Veterans Day, we’re honoring all men and women of the Armed Forces, past and future.
What are our veterans? Are they brave? Are they reliable? Are they capable of victory? Their story is known to all of you.
Their names and fame are the birthright of every citizen. In their youth and strength, their love and loyalty, they’ve given all that mortality can give.
They need no eulogy from anyone. They’ve written their own history and written it in red on their enemy’s breast.
When we think of their patience in adversity, of their courage under fire and their modesty in victory, we should be filled with an emotion of admiration we cannot put into words.
We don’t know the dignity of their birth, but we do know the glory of their death.
Many have died, unquestioning, uncomplaining, with faith in their hearts and on their lips the hope that we would go on to victory.
This doesn’t mean our veterans are warmongers. On the contrary, our veterans above all are people who pray for peace, for they’re the ones who suffer and bare the deepest wounds and scars of war. Always for them, duty, honor and country — and always their sweat, tears and blood.
But somewhere along the way, we’ve become the forgotten many. The United States government has forgotten us. They would rather send money to countries that have fought us than upgrade our veteran hospitals or create opportunities for our veterans.
Our veterans have fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, The Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and have all served with courage and honor.
Never have our veterans quit because of adverse conditions, low pay or for just being plain tired.
We returned from WWII and were treated as heroes, returned from Korea and were ignored. We returned from Vietnam and were spit on and called killers. That’s no way to treat a veteran. Finally, our citizens have realized how much our veterans have sacrificed and are treating our returning veterans with the respect they deserve.
We need to unite and elect officials who want this country to be what it used to be, work for what you get, respect your neighbor, pray when you want to and respect the U.S. flag.
We’ve allowed our schools and our churches to slip into silence as America’s moral foundation has faltered.
Those who made the ultimate sacrifice are probably not too happy with how our veterans are treated now.
We veterans need to get our country back on the right track. That bill needs to be fielded by our younger veterans. WWII veterans are a vanishing breed, and the Korean vets are right behind. Of course, for the surviving vets time has taken its toll on us. We, the laughing youths of yesterday, no longer feel the blood singing in our veins. The newsprint is smaller, the steps are steeper, and the TV holds more allure than a night on the town and we’re proud to say we still live in the greatest country ever.
So, in parting, let me say, thanks to our veterans on Veterans Day. All of our veterans deserve a great big thank you.
