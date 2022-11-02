My late husband, John, and I moved to Galveston in 1978 with three young children in tow. We quickly assimilated to our new island home through our children’s school activities, the nascent Galveston Youth Soccer Club, our church family at Westminster Presbyterian and participation in and attendance at community events.
One of my fondest memories of a community event is the Ashton Villa Ice Cream Crank-off, and a lovely elderly lady who presided over the activities, ringing a bell to start the ice cream makers cranking; that lady was Mary Moody Northen.
Northen was the daughter of Libbie and W.L. Moody Jr. After her father died in 1954, she guided the 50-plus businesses he had established, chaired The Moody Foundation and established a separate foundation to carry on her personal philanthropic work.
Under her leadership, The Moody Foundation played a key role in Galveston’s rebirth in the 1980s and 1990s — consider The Grand 1894 Opera House, tall ship Elissa, the Railroad Museum, The Strand, Ashton Villa, Galveston College and Texas A&M University at Galveston, to name a few.
In the 22 years I have worked for Northen’s foundation, I’ve learned events like the Ice Cream Crank-off meant a great deal to her. They offered her a chance to connect to her beloved Galveston, to engage with people from a broad cross section of the community and to just plain have some fun.
It is with Northen’s spirit in mind that we once again open her family home to Galveston — free tours of the Moody Mansion and our third Community Market on the beautiful grounds that surround the house at 2618 Broadway. A dozen community organizations are participating in this year’s market, a combination of yard-sale and information fair.
There will be music, food, children’s activities, a chance to find a treasure and learn a bit more about the good work going on in Galveston.
All that is courtesy of the professional staff and volunteer boards of participating organizations, which to date include Catholic Charities, Friends of Rosenberg Library, Galveston Children’s Museum, Galveston College Foundation, Galveston Island Humane Society, Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters, International Oleander Society, NIA Cultural Center, Sunshine Center and Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church.
The United Way of Galveston has joined us in organizing the Moody Mansion Community Market this year, and we are very grateful for their help.
We all hope you will join us from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 on the grounds of Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, to connect to your community, engage with your fellow Galvestonians and have some fun.
Betty Massey lives in Galveston and works as executive director of The Mary Moody Northen Endowment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.