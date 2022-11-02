My late husband, John, and I moved to Galveston in 1978 with three young children in tow. We quickly assimilated to our new island home through our children’s school activities, the nascent Galveston Youth Soccer Club, our church family at Westminster Presbyterian and participation in and attendance at community events.

One of my fondest memories of a community event is the Ashton Villa Ice Cream Crank-off, and a lovely elderly lady who presided over the activities, ringing a bell to start the ice cream makers cranking; that lady was Mary Moody Northen.

Betty Massey lives in Galveston and works as executive director of The Mary Moody Northen Endowment.

