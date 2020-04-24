There was a great deal of news coverage regarding Galveston County Judge Mark Henry’s public statements, following a conversation with me, that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s order requiring face masks in public is unconstitutional ("Galveston County won't make masks mandatory, judge says," The Daily News, April 23).
The Daily News quoted University of Texas law Professor Jeffrey Abramson calling that position “frivolous.”
We don’t have dictators in this country. It is troubling to see Abramson call that notion “frivolous” on the same day the Texas Supreme Court opened its headline opinion, "In Re Greg Abbott," with a reminder that “The Constitution is not suspended when the government declares a state of disaster.”
A bedrock concept of American government is due process, which applies to states and counties under the 14th Amendment.
Equally important is the separation of powers, in both the United States and Texas Constitutions. Article IV of the U.S. Constitution guarantees a republican form of government.
Respecting constitutional guarantees, free American people must never be subject to edicts of an individual who unilaterally declares what is illegal.
Laws must be made by a duly elected legislative body with opportunities for the public to both observe and be heard.
The Texas Legislature properly enacted Government Code 418.018 and 418.1015, empowering the county judge in a disaster to “control ingress and egress to and from a disaster area and the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in the area.”
This is the authority under which orders may properly be issued requiring 6 feet of social distancing or prohibiting people from going to certain places.
But the judge only has disaster powers conferred by the legislature. Among the many disaster powers specifically given by law, from suspending the sale of fireworks to commandeering private property with just compensation, none include mandating the wearing of masks.
Apparently the Harris County Attorney’s office can’t find a specific statute to justify Judge Lina Hidalgo either, as the most specific basis they gave the Houston Chronicle for the order was that Hidalgo has “broad authority.”
Her authorities are indeed many, but they cannot be presumed unlimited. Without a duly enacted law granting Hidalgo the authority to act, the decision still belongs to the legislature.
That is the most important thing apparently missed by the professor. All of the case law discussing the state’s police powers to regulate health and safety involve laws enacted by a legislative body following due process.
No American court decision with which I am familiar permits any one executive official to declare new laws under penalty of fine or imprisonment.
Oh great - Dr.Pepper all over my keyboard. Again.
