This column never gets into politics. However, today is the exception, briefly.
Instead of wishing everyone a Happy New Year, which I certainly do, I want to make a New Year’s wish list of things I hope will happen in 2021.
It already has all kinds of promise, of course, because nothing could be worse than 2020. At least, I hope that isn’t possible.
First on my list is that President Donald Trump finally concedes the election, moves on down to Florida and lives happily ever after.
Not possible? Probably.
The next step logically is for all those who hung on everything he said, true or false, to finally recognize the Trump era is over, and they should move on.
This goes especially to all those in public office who should let go of his coattails, especially those Trump supporters from Texas. They’re an embarrassment.
They’re especially noxious to all us real, longtime Texas Republicans.
Also noxious are the protest groups who flagrantly defy the laws and try their best to tear up the Constitution.
Teachers used to teach civics in high school. They should do it again, not limited to high school students.
I know so many people who don’t know the differences between the executive, legislative and judicial bodies of our government.
The next important thing I will wish for, a wish that can certainly come true, is for at least 70 percent of Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccination and help end this pandemic.
The day I get my shot, which I hope is soon, will be one of the happiest days of my life. I think it will be soon because I qualify not only for my age, but for my compromised condition.
I hope it isn’t long before you get yours, too.
The next of my wishes are in no particular order of importance, except that some may be more pertinent to our part of the world than others.
For at least one year, looking back on this passing one, I wish for absolutely no hurricanes, or even tropical storms, anywhere in our country in 2021, especially in the Gulf of Mexico.
That’s not too much to ask.
Next, moving across the country for a bit, I wish that everything that needed to burn off in California has burned, so they will have no more big fires. You can include all the West Coast and Colorado in that wish.
While we’re wishing around about the things of nature, let’s wish away all the earthquakes for a year. Give everybody everywhere a little peace and quiet.
In another moment of political wishfulness, I would like to see the Republicans and the Democrats, though they may keep their special beliefs and platform planks, start talking across the great divide that exists in the house and the senate and learn how to compromise with each other in peacefulness.
Because they finally got together on financial help for all their fellow Americans, I think that’s going to happen. It has to happen.
In the meantime, y’all hang in there and wish along with me.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup]
