In 2015, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board launched a new higher education plan called the 60x30TX Plan. This plan places an emphasis on a common goal by striving for 60 percent of the 25- to 34-year-old Texas population to hold a certificate or degree by 2030.
The plan pursues enhanced retention and persistence on the postsecondary level for student success through the combined expertise and resources among the communities within Texas. This plan is justified because of a plethora of reasons.
For instance, Texas has the 10th largest economy in the world, making it the nation’s leader in job creation; more jobs are requiring a degree and/or certificate; and today only 34 percent of Texans have a degree or certificate.
The only way for Texas to be successful with this plan is for the Texas Education Agency and the board to collaborate to address the academic needs of all students. This includes the forgotten and many times neglected students with disabilities.
The Americans with Disabilities Act is a law that deals with the removal of barriers that deny individuals with disabilities equal opportunity and access to jobs, public accommodations or government services. By law, students with disabilities are to be provided with accommodations once they have self-identified with the student services departments within a postsecondary institution.
In order for this to happen, students with disabilities must be taught to self-advocate as they prepare to transition from high school to a postsecondary institution. Unlike grades K-12, this is very important because students must know how to self-identify in order to receive accommodations on the postsecondary level.
Admissions into postsecondary institutions is a relatively growing phenomenon for individuals with learning disabilities. The level of success of the 60x30TX plan will affect how postsecondary institutions meet the needs of students who struggle academically and/or have special needs. This accountability plan specifically factors P-16 (spectrum of preschool through college) students in regard to transition and students with disabilities.
As more students are now seeking access to postsecondary education and expecting opportunities for achievement, postsecondary faculty must be proficient through professional development to meet the needs of the growing underserved student populations (i.e. students with disabilities or special needs) and make sure that support is given through research-based pedagogical approaches.
Frequently, faculty assumes that passive approaches are feasible rather than diverse differentiated pedagogical approaches (e.g., Universal Design for Instruction, cooperative learning or individual accommodations). Therefore, postsecondary faculty must understand the legal need to provide accommodations to documented populations regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act.
State education agencies have collaborative plans to develop statewide education and career advising tools for counselors, students, parents and other stakeholders that will help P-16 students — especially students who are struggling, economically underprivileged and children with disabilities. According to the board, by implementing these plans, it will help to advance the 60x30 goal among the students who may struggle academically. The forgotten student population is the population that will enhance this “bold” plan.
