So, what’s the truth? Is there more than one truth for the same argument or debate? For this column of opinion, the truth may be one of two things. A fact or a belief.
What if you told me a fact? But I don’t believe you? Would you tell me to go research the facts? That’s an excellent idea. But what if I still don’t believe you? What if I choose to believe otherwise? To believe in only what I want to believe in?
Despite how wet the water is, I believe that it’s bone dry. Is this denial? Or interpretation? An opinion? But what about “Individual Truth?” And is this where we are today? The emotional truth.
It seems, to me, that today’s facts don’t necessarily have to make sense or be evidently clear. It just has to sound good. The truth that makes us “feel” a certain way. The truth that makes us “feel” secure and comfortable. How about the truth that makes us righteous. Yet, keeps us divided.
What if I were destroying the world, but believing all the while, that I’m doing the right thing? Or maybe I know exactly that what I’m doing isn’t the right thing to do, but do it anyway? Or maybe, if I stick to my own truth, it will all turn out the way that I want it to before everything is destroyed completely?
And what if our personal truths were to be validated and confirmed by the media? And what if these confirmations contradict each other, coming from opposing media sources? And yet the different truths that are told to us often are only half-truths. Leaving out important facts in order for the public to thoroughly form a factual conclusion?
How can they all be true? Who are we to believe? It appears to me that, quite often, we’re made aware today by current events with conflicts of interest.
For instance: Take two top university medical experts regarding COVID-19. Masks work, they don’t work. Vaccines are necessary, but they don’t prevent the virus? Now take two top university constitutional lawyers, for example. Both can argue before the Supreme Court and make indisputable facts.
However, the court decides on their opinions after extracting (information) from various sources. Is it no wonder why so many millions of folks choose to believe what they choose or are told? I mean, we’re all so busy with our own personal lives, and overwhelmed by daily confusion, that maybe we choose to go with what “feels” right?
On a more conspiratorial note, “could it all be designed this way?”
”Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” — Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple
So, could we claim that our trusted resources, that we rely on to stay informed, are the ones who “design” what it is that we hear, and we “feel” how it all works?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.