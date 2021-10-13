Recently, I was amused, with a side dish of frustration, upon reading the article (“Cruise lines likely will sail past Abbott’s vaccine order,” The Daily News, Oct. 13). Like Newton’s Third Law (only different), in politics, for every action there’s an outrageous and disproportionate reaction.
First, the Biden administration is handing down orders as if we live in a centrally planned, dictatorial state. Then, flexing its federalist muscle, Texas issues an executive order of equally absurd proportions contradicting that executive order.
I award this round to the cruise lines. Opting for common sense and a regime of vaccination protocols that’s intended to protect all involved, the cruise lines will merrily go about their business without a care for who proposes what. In fact, their customers seem very pleased with the outcomes judging from early reports.
One of government’s primary roles is indeed to always protect its citizens, especially in times of crisis. However, this doesn’t mean that we cast individual freedoms, community awareness or personal responsibility to the wind.
Many decades of government intervention into our daily lives have desensitized us to community responsibility. Many have abdicated their role in this to the government perhaps assuming that it’s beyond their capabilities. Or maybe, we’re just lazy and self-centered.
Perhaps our president and our governor should reread the Constitution and refresh their respective understanding of prohibited activities by government. Our leaders should use their bully pulpit to influence, explain and educate while also leading by example.
Mandating through fiat is abusive. President Biden has ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to make rules mandating vaccines at private companies. Gov. Greg Abbott issues an edict that no company may force an employee to be vaccinated.
This is a ludicrous situation and reflects decades of abdication by Congress in their role of passing laws by consensus. Passing legislation is supposed to be difficult because it checks the encroachment of government in our daily lives. Yet, we allow our president or governor to enact these dictates with the swipe of a pen.
The government did do one thing right. We have vaccines available in record time that are incredibly effective. Our government used its many levers to drive the approval process and distribution infrastructure to deliver on the promise of a preventive shield that’s available to all.
It used its power to build a protective mechanism for its citizens as it should. It has attempted to inform the citizenry of the benefits of the vaccine and the potential peril of denying its use.
Many have and will continue to refuse vaccination and there’s little we can do about that since we have so destroyed respect for government and the importance of community responsibility in this country. A heavy dose of common sense, combined with community responsibility and a desire to help our fellow citizens would be useful in reestablishing the freedoms our forefathers bequeathed to us.
