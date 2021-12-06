I need to make some add-ons to fatten out the information from previous columns, with your kind permission.
Anybody who wants to be involved in the Galveston County Master Gardener Program needs to know the classes leading up to certification usually are held in February. The place to email for information is galvcountymgs@gmail.com. Send your name, address and phone number in the email.
Courses are usually from noon to 4 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
And, a big thank you to Les Rucker, who’s a co-charter member, with me, of the Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council. He gave me the gardeners’ brochure.
In my column about women’s clothing through the ages, I declared I wouldn’t write about men’s clothing since I didn’t know much.
I got to thinking and have decided I’m more cognizant than I first believed.
For instance, I can remember Zoot suits and plus-fours. Tuxedos and white tie and tails.
Bell bottoms and boot cuts. Tank tops.
And, who can forget leisure suits? These were mostly made of orlon or nylon or any sort of man-made fabric. They came in all kinds of interesting colors and patterns.
From the look of them, they must’ve been comfortable, which is why they hung on for a pretty long time. Some others that did hang on are cargo pants.
If men had leisure suits nowadays, they would be wearing them on Casual Fridays.
Let’s not forget about men’s chapeaux, which came in many styles. My father wore a fedora in the winter and sometime a sailor hat in summer. Other summer hats were Panamas. Then there were 10-gallon hats and Australian army hats, our own variety of military hats, including berets. Beanies and yarmulkes and pith helmets. What a collection. Almost forgot pork pies, worn by many comedians, and homburgs, worn by presidents in parades.
With all these clothes, male and female, we add a collection of interesting colors, courtesy of our friends at Merriam-Webster. Some were used to decorate the aforementioned clothing items. Others are found elsewhere.
There’s vermilion, which is a bright and beautiful shade of red. This color can be found in Francisco José de Goya paintings. It’s created from the dried bodies of insects, which are red.
Next on the list is verdigris green, which translates from the Anglo-French vert de Grece, the “green of Greece.” Go look at the green trim around Moore Memorial Public Library. That’s verdigris, the color copper turns when it weathers. The Statue of Liberty is also verdigris.
Titian is a brownish orange color, the color that the painter Titian used for the color of most of the hair of women in his paintings.
Bisque is the color of earthenware porcelain. If you have biscuits for breakfast, you’re probably looking at the origin of the word, from biscuit.
I’ve always thought puce is a horrible word for a color, which is a really pretty dark red. The word translates from the French word for flea.
If you have on a Vermilion dress and a puce hat with a matching bag and shoes of verdigris, you are all ready for Christmas.
