Sixty percent of Austin Middle School’s students are low-income and 55 percent are minority. In many districts, that would be a “poor school,” but local critics want it closed because its magnet program is “disproportionately white” and “represents exclusivity and privilege.”
Acquiescing would be foolish: The school’s demographics are changing to become more diverse, the program wins awards for both academics and equity, and the reconfiguration would create more problems than it would solve.
Hispanic families have identified the school as a path to opportunity and are applying and being accepted in much greater numbers. Between 2018 and 2019, the number of Hispanic applications jumped from 26 to 119. In 2018, 10 percent of the entering class was Hispanic; in 2019, it was 44 percent; in 2020, 46 percent.
In support of the school’s Hispanic students, the executive board at the League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 151 recently voted to support Austin’s magnet program.
Closing Austin would cost Galveston its only National Blue-Ribbon school, selected for academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps. It would shutter the third-best middle school in the Houston region, a ranking by the nonprofit organization Children at Risk based on Austin’s student achievement and support for economically disadvantaged students.
That’s a lot to demand of Galveston Independent School District’s middle-school families and of its taxpaying constituents, who paid millions to renovate Austin and build its program over 11 years.
That sacrifice and disruption could only be justified if closing Austin would root out “exclusivity and privilege” in the district, but this hypocritical proposal ignores the disproportionate percentages of white, Hispanic and Black students at every level in the district’s schools.
Forty-two percent of Oppe’s students are white, 1 percent of Burnet’s are. Oppe is 7 percent Black; Rosenberg is 42 percent. Ball High’s four academic “communities” have wide differences in student demographics. Even so, there are no proposals to address disparities anywhere except Austin.
At recent district board meetings, white Oppe parents argued that Austin must be closed to achieve “equity,” and Hispanic Austin parents plead to save the school for their children’s future.
Austin wouldn’t be so acclaimed if it were easy to create schools like this. New programs at the surviving middle-school campuses won’t necessarily be as diverse as Austin’s or serve the academic needs of low-income and minority students as well as Austin does. Under one proposal, all fifth- and sixth-graders would attend Collegiate and all seventh- and eighth-graders would attend Central, swelling the number of students at both campuses to 1,000.
Collegiate would need portable buildings, costing $1 million.
Another proposal is to terminate Austin’s magnet program and split fifth- and sixth-graders between Austin and Collegiate. Eventually, the demographics and academics at those two schools would diverge, as at the elementary schools, resulting in few if any academic or equity benefits.
The district’s new superintendent will take over at a time when area school districts report an unprecedented failure rate due to COVID. Closing Austin would make it worse. Tell the trustees you want to keep Galveston’s most acclaimed school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.