Early morning sunlight slanted off the water as two parallel columns of potential guards jogged through knee deep water at Playa del Muerto in Boca Del Rio, Mexico. Mixed with the bird calls, sounds of waves and a slight breeze, was the raspy panting sounds of the group’s efforts.
Strain showed on the faces of many of the lifeguard candidates as they struggled to follow the whistle commands. One blast for start/stop. Two to start sprints from the back of the columns to the front. Multiple short blasts to switch columns.
Early morning beachgoers, joggers and vendors setting up for the day looked on as they went to deeper water, then back to the shallows, and up on the beach around obstacles. Galveston Beach Patrol Lifeguards Stephen Limones and Bill Bower joined a couple of experienced lifeguards to keep the columns in line and following the whistle commands I gave.
For almost 20 years, Galveston has had a relationship with the “conurbada” (joined city) of Veracruz and Boca del Rio, Mexico. Years ago, the head of Beach Patrol at that time, Vic Maceo, and I joined a delegation to our sister city. While there, we noticed they had lifeguards covering their beaches, which were similar to ours in many ways.
We walked down to talk to a lifeguard tower and met Juan Canananga, who ended up being a good friend of mine for many years. He introduced us to other guards who explained that they’d only started their lifeguard program the year before and were figuring out how to lifeguard based on two sources.
The first was the many people in the area who were fishermen and surfers who understood the ocean’s intricacies. The second was an American television show called “Guardianes de la Bahia,” which we all know as “Baywatch.” They started the program because of the large numbers of drownings the year before. I don’t remember the number, but I do remember them telling us that they averaged about 35 drowning deaths a year.
We found out that they had two new jet skis but didn’t have any formal training in swimming or lifesaving techniques. From there, lifeguards did what they do all over the world. We helped each other.
Our exchange program has lasted for close to two decades. We’ve gone down there, and they’ve come up here. We taught lifesaving techniques and returned with knowledge that has helped us immensely related to Mexican and Latino culture, ways to collaboratively work with other public safety groups, and how to manage large tourist crowds. They see immense amounts of visitors and put many resources into beach and tourist management. They’ve now dropped their average drowning rate of 35 to five annually as a result of all of this.
This year was special because we co-taught with the newly formed National Mexican Lifesaving Federation, which we’ve been working collaboratively toward for over a decade. They will take the lead from here. But that’s a whole different story.
