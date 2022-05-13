Congratulations are in order for all graduates. Forty-one years ago, I graduated from Destrehan High School in Destrehan, Louisiana. Hindsight allows me to admit that I had no immediate plans to further my education after high school.
Both of my parents were educators, so my lack of planning for my future wasn’t going over very well, particularly with my dad. Eventually, I enrolled in AirCo Technical Institute to become a welder. Two weeks into the course I surmised welding wasn’t for me.
I couldn’t give my dad the satisfaction of hearing me say I quit the course, so I stuck it out and graduated; never to weld again.
At AirCo, most of my classmates were older and had served in the military. I struck up a friendship with a classmate named Calvin, who had served in the U.S. Army. Calvin’s old Chevy Nova was more road worthy than mine, so we used his car to get to class every day. Calvin always made sure I had spending change and words of encouragement to get me through the week.
Those hours spent with those veterans in class and in Calvin’s car stuck in New Orleans traffic every day, gave me time to think about other options, specifically the Army. I met with an Army recruiter, took a test and enlisted all within 90 days.
My military experience was awesome. In the military I learned about discipline, leadership, teamwork and honor. I developed a discipline for pushups with a workout routine that involved hundreds of pushups each night. The military helped me to understand and appreciate the importance of diversity. I was able to experience firsthand how individuals from various walks of life and different parts of the world could look past obvious differences in color, language and culture and work together.
I forged bonds with guys I haven’t seen in decades, yet we always keep in touch. Most importantly, I learned about the sacrifice of those who came before me. I was fortunate to serve with several Vietnam veterans.
Every day I remind myself that the freedom I’m enjoying was made possible by the sacrifice of others. Serving our country through military service is an honor and I highly recommend military service as an option.
So, I’ll leave you with my closing words, graduates of 2022. Some of you are headed to trade school or college-bound, while others may need a little more time to figure things out. Be encouraged. These are exciting times. Don’t be afraid to pivot and go another direction.
You have a whole world of opportunity before you. Practice kindness and recognize it as a strength. Be a mentor to those behind you. Please remember to acknowledge those who’ve helped you along the way because we’re all standing on someone else’s shoulders.
Congratulations seniors of 2022. Be proud of your accomplishments, stay prayerful and stand tall.
