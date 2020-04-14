I continuously hear misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The misinformation seems to come from leaders who should lead the fight against the virus, but they have citizens who listen to them, feeling anxious, afraid, confused, lost and physically exhausted.
At the risk of taking on fierce backlash, I must lean upon my spiritual calling to clear my head and thoughts. Exodus 20:3 teaches through Moses, the Deliverer; “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” The president likened himself to the Chosen One when he stated he was sent by God and only he can fix what’s wrong with this country. What he does is apropos for him, but the fact that the majority of his evangelical supporters have never refuted any part of his inadequate statements nor his actions is an abomination. Simply stated — Donald Trump is not God. The God that I serve would never put any economy before the lives of people.
Many people place unwavering trust and belief in the president. However, his continued effort and desire to place the economy and his love of money for himself above human life is astonishing. COVID-19 is a very serious situation. Those of us who have managed to maintain our faith are prepared and have been prepared for a while. Reading or listening to 2nd Chronicles, 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
According to me, the spiritual advice from the above scripture is like still water; it runs deep and will help to relieve your fears, anxiety and discouragement. You need only to remember who said that to us. We had a call for a National Day of Prayer a few weeks ago. That was good, but what do we do for the other six days? It would be great if we all continued to pray every day.
Once again, if we paid attention, we witnessed the poor, sick and needy persons of America being used as pawns while our legislators were auguring over an Emergency Relief Bill which was created in the Senate. The bill is intended to assist people who have lost jobs and small businesses that will agree to keep workers on the payroll, to assist single parents with day care, and simply to help put food on the tables of the hungry. The bill is designed to assist corporations also, but not without oversight from elected officials.
Our representative, Randy Weber, and 39 of his colleagues voted against the first aid bill. Can you believe that a bill that’s designed to help “the least of these” would have difficulty passing? Yes, ma’am and sir. It has been called by some “un-American.” Please read your Bible, pray for our nation and know that the real “church” lives in your heart. God bless you.
