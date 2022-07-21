The grass-fire flames rose higher, radiating fierce heat to anyone within 40 yards. Smoke billowed across the road to where you couldn’t even see the other side. Two figures tangoed around each other, one very large, the other only up to his chin. A car sizzled, engulfed in the flames, and explosions punctuated the sound of the crackling fire.
The larger man swung as the smaller one ducked under his arm and quickly moved back, keeping his hands up. For a moment, the potentially deadly dance came dangerously close to the flame, before the two spun away.
Although this sounds like a Bruckheimer film, this was real life and occurred last weekend on Boddecker Drive. For whatever bizarre Texas summertime reason, a car spun out into 12-foot-tall marsh grass on the side of the road and set the grass ablaze. Bystanders tried to pull the driver from the car, but he apparently refused to exit.
Eventually the lumbering man got out, the bystanders retreated, and Galveston Police Department Sgt. Chris McNeil arrived. McNeil had been working the Park Board Security Detail at East Beach and went to check out the smoke rising suddenly to the jet blue sky.
While the drama unfolded unknown to those in the park, a Beach Patrol truck blocked the road and directed traffic back into the park. Park staff members closed the gate and opened the one on the west side to keep exiting traffic from danger. Police quickly dispatched backup for McNeil and the Fire Department arrived to fight the growing brush fire.
Suddenly, McNeil made his move and somehow maneuvered the disoriented man to the ground. Somehow the man broke free and they were back up again, circling each other in the smoke and intense heat. Finally, McNeil grappled the man down again and, with the help of two bystanders, held the man down, cuffed him, and moved him away from the quickly spreading blaze to the safe zone that had been established. Police backup and EMS were able to move in, assist and provide aid to the agitated man
This obviously could have gone a lot of different ways, mostly bad. McNeil confidently and unselfishly moved into a complex, unknown and dangerous situation alone to save someone who was very strong, large and combative. He was able to restrain the man without hurting him or getting hurt in the process.
The Galveston Fire Department’s quick response saved acres of wetlands, countless flora and fauna, property and, potentially, human lives. Park manager Justin Painter and his staff were able to quickly adapt their operations to protect the guests from driving into a volatile situation. And then, once it was handled, everyone went right back to work as if nothing had happened.
The running joke/not joke is “the heat brings craziness.” This time of year, more than ever, I’m glad we have people like McNeil, who run toward danger to protect those in need.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
