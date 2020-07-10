In 2012, the United Daughters of the Confederacy contacted me about the “Dignified Resignation” monument at the Galveston County Courthouse. They wanted to refurbish it.
After talking to them I said I would help but wanted to do some things first.
I went to see Heber Taylor, who was editor of The Daily News at the time, and explained what was proposed and wanted his input.
I didn’t want to offend anyone, but the statue was crappy looking. He approved and wrote an editorial about it.
Then I went to the city of Galveston council members and also the Galveston County Commissioners Court. Everyone approved except Commissioner Stephen Holmes.
Then I went to see my friend Leon Phillips, who was head of the Galveston chapter of the NAACP at the time, and explained the plan to him and he approved it saying, “I will make sure no one fools with statue.”
I did jump through all the hoops and now, the rest of the story: In 1985, a Black friend of mine, Johnny Valentine, contacted me to help him do a fundraiser to put up a statue of Jack Johnson, who was the first Black heavyweight champion of the world. Being a boxing fan, I agreed.
Johnny and I each put up $5,000 dollars to do the fundraiser. We decided on a reception and a fundraising night inviting former or current fighters. I handled all the Galveston functions with the help of the city of Galveston’s parks department, and Johnny recruited some Houston friends to help in getting fighters to come help.
Wow. We wound up with the cream of the crop. Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman, Roy Harris, Galveston’s own Buddy Garcia, Eddie Bertolino, Freddie Flores, Freddie Morales, plus football’s Eric Dickerson and Kansas City Chief’s Hank Stram and Houston’s own Earl Campbell, and a few more that I can’t remember.
We had the reception at The San Luis Hotel and the following night the fundraiser event was at the Moody Gardens Convention Center. Both nights were a great success, but we got fleeced by the Houston group.
We did erect a statue of Jack Johnson at Menard Park on Seawall Boulevard — but not a good one.
Since then another one has been erected at the Old Central Cultural Center. I feel both statues have a history and should be left alone.
