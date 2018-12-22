Author’s note: This is the second article in a series describing nine changes that we would propose to the U. S. Army Corp of Engineer’s Tentatively Selected Plan based upon our Ike Dike-related research over the last decade.
In our first commentary (“Army Corps’ coastal spine plan needs some changes,” The Daily News, Dec. 12) we discussed: Change No. 1 — Move the corps-proposed levee and flood-wall land barriers from behind the coastal highways to the coast and construct the protection needed as natural appearing fortified dunes.
This commentary discusses two changes necessary to reduce surges in Galveston Bay.
Change No. 2: Add a western section as fortified dunes on Follet’s Island and a gate at San Luis Pass. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers tentatively selected western boundary is now at the Galveston Island side of San Luis Pass.
This leaves the bay open to surge events even when the gates at Bolivar Roads are closed. An open San Luis pass allows both surge and fore-surge a “backdoor” into Galveston Bay, which can cause increased water levels and increased storm surge in the bay.
This approach is counter to the coastal spine basic strategy of stopping the surge at the coast and keeping water out of the bay to minimize surge in the bay.
On the Ike Dike website, we provide surge water level comparisons with and without a western segment that shows significantly increased water levels without a gate at San Luis pass. Using ADCIRC modeling, surge from eight storms was simulated to test the surge levels with and without San Luis Pass closed.
For all of the models, having a sea barrier at San Luis Pass reduced storm surge, and the greatest reduction was seen on the west side of Galveston Island, but the whole Houston-Galveston region can benefit from reduced surge.
As an example, a 100-year storm with 102 mph winds approaching the region from the southeast had a peak storm surge greater than 15 feet.
The modeling shows that closing San Luis Pass reduced the storm’s peak storm surge by 7 feet near the pass and prevented early storm surge from entering the bay before the hurricane made landfall. The ADCIRC modeling used in this work was analyzed by Jackson State University and performed by the corps’ Engineering Research and Development Center. We have made it fully available to the corps.
Change No. 3: Institute and account for best practices for bay water management in estimating bay surge. Having San Luis Pass ungated also disallows important strategies such as sealing the bay at low tide to minimize water levels before the onset of a hurricane.
There are other ways we can take advantage of the fact that the gates are an active system, such as opening the Bolivar gates to direct a return surge out of Galveston Bay after a hurricane passes.
The water levels allowed in the bay directly impact a number of protection design issues, including the heights of or even the need for secondary barriers such as the Galveston ring levee and structures at Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou.
