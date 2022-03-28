Spring is in the air! This is my favorite time of year as it feels so refreshing with all the new growth and longer hours of daylight. It has also been refreshing to work together with our committee planning an event where our guests can gather in person and virtually.
As we all know, our teachers and educators are working tirelessly and harder than ever before. We must continue to nurture our community of supporters in our best efforts to shower our teachers, students and programs with resources to blossom at their full potential.
Our Together Again: A Night of Inspiration is Thursday and will be held at the beautiful Still Waters Ranch in Alvin. Our media sponsor is Texas First Bank.
This fundraiser supports an array of programs: Tribe’s Closet, The Reading Tree Program, STEM, Grants for Great Ideas, Classroom Wish Lists and summer programs.
In November, we awarded 33 grants across our five campuses totaling nearly $82,000. That was the largest amount awarded in one grant cycle and made possible because of the money we raised from our gala, skeet shoot and other fundraisers in 2021.
Just last month, we purchased a book/STEM bus. During the school year, the bus will be reserved by campuses for remote, hands-on learning opportunities and STEM experiences, with STEM related books available for checkout. During the summer months, it will transition to more of a mobile library, making scheduled rounds throughout our district.
Last month, we had an artwork and naming contest for students to submit their art ideas and naming ideas for the bus. We've taken those submissions, narrowed them down, and are working on a custom wrap for the bus.
It will be unveiled leading into our mini-grants portion of the evening that will allow us to raise money to purchase the materials, STEM activities, shelving, books, and more.
We're expecting the bus to be rolling this fall. The bus will have heat and air conditioning for temperature control and comfort, and it will feature a wheelchair lift to be accessible for all students. We foresee this mobile learning laboratory to be a spectacle for the community and to bring excitement for all when it's making its way around town.
This project has been a great collaboration between many departments in Santa Fe Independent School District and is made possible thanks to the generous support of our donors.
I just want to thank our generous community for the support we've received thus far. It's inspiring to see our local businesses, community, and individuals understand the magnitude of an event like this and rally behind us to make it as successful as possible. I just can’t thank every single one enough for their generosity.
I invite you to shower our educators, teachers, and students with your support through our foundation. Your support cultivates, nurtures, ignites, and inspires educational success in our district. Donations can be made on our website at santafetxedfoundation.org, by email at gina.welsh@sfisd.org, or by phone at 409-925-9080. Please follow us on social media at @sftxef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.