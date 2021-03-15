The fine arts in Texas education include art, dance, music and theater. Each one can change the way we think, the way we experience the world.
Art teaches us to “see” differently. The principles of design are involved in so much of what we experience on a daily basis. Why did you like that toaster better? Probably because something in its design spoke to you. You cannot escape from the power of art. It surrounds us.
Dance teaches us to move differently, to experience the rhythms of life in a very personal way. It helps students to find their limits in motion and creativity. And it’s incredibly physical — just try to keep up with a dance class. It celebrates cultural heritage and helps us to understand how interrelated we all are.
Music gives expression to things that words cannot by themselves. Try to imagine your favorite movie without its soundtrack — pretty flat at that point. Music theory shows us the incredible creativity possible within the bounds of acoustics: Some things don’t work — others do.
Music appreciation helps us to understand the place of music in our shared history, and the relationships across the world that we study in ethnomusicology enlighten our understandings of culture. Making music with our friends. That is priceless.
Theater teaches us how to tell a story and to bring it alive in the present. Costumes, sets, scenery, acting, props, writing all are in service to the telling of the tale. Students learn to express themselves, to explore characters, to see the motivations behind the script. In doing so, they learn how to communicate so much more clearly to one another. They learn to reach beyond themselves. Who doesn’t love a good telling of the tale?
Each of the arts has a place in the lives of our students. There’s a place for every student in the arts and a place for the arts in every one of us.
In this pandemic year, the arts have helped us to remain connected — even if it’s through watching our favorite movies on Netflix or sharing our playlist on Spotify. We’ve danced in the kitchen when no one was watching and doodled, imagining the day when this is all over. And when it is, the arts should still be there for us all.
Let’s continue to support the arts in our communities and in our schools — nothing can take their place.
