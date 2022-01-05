Recently, the United States tragically exceeded 830,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. These deaths represent lives shortened by years, if not decades. Children, parents, grandparents and all of us are victims of this plague.
The toll could’ve been worse if not for the basic science conducted over the past decades to discover the method by which viruses infect organisms. Edward Jenner recognized the feasibility of using cowpox sera to fight smallpox.
His vaccine replaced the older method of inoculation with a killed or weakened smallpox virus derived from the pus of patients.
Subsequent research led to the Salk and Sabine vaccines for polio, as well as the variety of vaccines mandated for schools, hospitals and the military.
Research on the DNA of vaccines began in the mid-20th century. This research led to the search for vaccines to fight the ever-evolving pathogens in our environment. Examples include vaccines for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.
The research for these has been extensive. But because each was controlled through effective public health measures, none of the proposed vaccines has been subjected to clinical trials.
The research into vaccines paralleled scientists developing more sophisticated technology, including gene editing and nanotechnology. This has made possible the delivery of effective vaccines in a much safer and effective manner.
This technology made possible the development of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines. The testing and manufacturing of these new vaccines could be promptly implemented by project Operation Warp Speed. The project shortened the usual development time from years to months.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Sandra Lindsay of New York received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after its emergency use authorization. It was figuratively the immunization shot heard around the world. Presently, over 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
Tragically, 40 percent of the U.S. population remains unvaccinated for COVID-19. These are the Americans at greatest risk of debilitating infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Beyond their own risk, these unvaccinated patients surge into hospitals exhausting the staff and treatment resources.
The result isn’t just peril to themselves, but they also are making it harder for vaccinated patients to receive necessary elective care. Hip surgery is delayed, so patients suffer. Cancer treatment is delayed, so patients may die from inadequate treatment. Lifesaving heart surgery is postponed. The cone of pain and death spreads far beyond the plight of the unvaccinated.
Why is this happening? There’s no question that some are delaying because of the novelty of the vaccine. Others are delaying because they’ve read false information about side effects spread on social media.
The single best predictor of vaccination status remains political preference. In October, the Gallup Organization found 40 percent of Republicans don’t plan to be vaccinated, versus 26 percent of independents and just 3 percent of Democrats.
In simple terms, vaccination status is a litmus test for stupidity. It’s blue for Democrats and red for Republicans. Get the jab, save lives.
