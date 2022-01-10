Are you making resolutions and solemn vows during this holiday season?
Here are some plans to make, shared between the generations.
If you’re little, try to sleep on Christmas Eve so Santa Claus will come to your house.
Later on, try to wake up early enough so that you’re dressed before the company comes for dinner.
Begin days earlier preparing all the dinner fixings. Brine the turkey and put it in a bag. Peel all those potatoes. Bake a few pies.
Get everybody settled in a car and take them all out to dinner.
Be aware that the holidays bring on more weight, so make a plan of action that includes dieting, Pilates, jumping jacks and running a mile before breakfast.
Be sure and walk very carefully and watch where you’re going at all times. This will help keep you from falling down.
If you fall down, try to go bottom first. Don’t break your wrists or twist your ankles. Your derrière probably has more padding.
When you’re down, stay there a while and don’t challenge your equilibrium. Check out all your parts to see what’s not working. Put some antibiotic cream on your skinned knees, if that’s the way you have gone.
When you’re out shopping, be thoughtful of others, open doors, smile graciously, wait your turn.
If people are looking at you as if you were a criminal because you’re using a handicapped parking space and sporting a handicapped hang tag, glare back at them. They think you’re cheating because you’re not obviously impaired. They don’t know how much trouble you have just breathing.
Don’t let the parking lot attendant gather up the cart you’re planning to use, no matter how hard he is struggling to take it away from you. He doesn’t realize that you need it to walk.
When you’re young, you can push the cart for somebody else to be helpful. When you’re older, don’t let anybody get hold of that cart you’re using to get through the store in one piece.
Try to get a new cellphone every year or so to keep up with all the latest trends and uses. Stay connected almost all of every day, so you won’t miss anything. Later on, get a cellphone that you can learn to talk on or even send a text if you’re able to speak the words into it. Don’t bother with anything else. It’s not worth the trouble, and people will be expecting you to do a lot of stuff you don’t want to do. Use it for emergencies.
Don’t give your cellphone number to anyone. That way, nobody will call you on it.
Get out and visit friends. Join a club. Read a good book. Attend a class.
Or, better yet, sit in your recliner, record all your favorite shows and spend the day living in New York with the folks on “Blue Bloods.” Be worthless and happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.