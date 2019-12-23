Are you one of those sidewalk engineers, as we used to call them, who like to watch people build things?
In cities, there were big excavations and places where you could stand to watch the goings-on.
In neighborhoods, it was simply sitting outside and watching the carpenters put up a framework.
If you enjoyed that, then you would have a field day over here at the village where I live.
They’re replacing old worn boards and getting ready to paint, and as I’m writing, I’m watching out the window as a man in a bright lemon-lime vest climbs up a ladder to a fake dormer window and pries away old boards.
He has a saw that operates on electricity, furnished to him by a very, very long orange extension cord.
His fellow carpenters are cutting new boards to replace the old ones, collecting them from a trailer behind a pickup that is loaded with all kinds of lumber.
They’re attaching the boards with a nail gun, or maybe a screw gun, which is powered also by electricity.
My son tells me it’s also powered by compressed air. It makes a neat noise.
Some of the neat noises began a couple of days ago at 7 a.m., which was a bit jolting when they were replacing lumber outside my bedroom window.
All the residents at the Village at Morningstar had been advised in advance to remove everything they owned that was outside and would be in the way of the painting job.
I think everybody met the deadline, because the yards in between the rows of little apartments are filled with assorted outdoor tables, chairs, barbecue pits and plants.
Wind chimes and other wall decorations also had to come down. I finally found out how my neighbors moved a massive plant, and where they put it.
But when the time came, we were ready.
My first notice of work being done were splotches of red paint daubed on every broken board.
They were the ones to be replaced. And quickly, they were hammered into place around my particular site.
I’m assuming they were planning to paint with a spray gun, since there’s so much to do. I guess they will do the trim with a paint brush.
At the present time, the buildings are all a sort of beige, or tan, trimmed in brown. Neutral to everybody and fairly boring.
I’m hoping they will change the colors, but betting they will not. Beige and brown, though boring, are also easier to cover.
By the time you read this, the work may all be done.
Just in time for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Which I wish for you and yours.
