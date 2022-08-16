Galveston County Crime Stoppers offers rewards to anonymous tipsters for information on crimes and pays rewards for tips that lead to the arrest of a person or persons involved in criminal activity.
This Crime Stoppers organization, as with others, has a volunteer board. There are seven of us who meet monthly to review and pay tip cash reward money up to $5,000.
At times, some rewards may be over this amount as family members, concerned citizens or companies may add to a reward.
The Office of the Governor, Texas Crime Stoppers section, oversees Crime Stoppers organizations in the state and requires that each one is certified.
A board member and a law enforcement coordinator from our Galveston County Crime Stoppers must attend a three-day training conference every two years updating us on nonprofit guidelines, best practices, presentations and the opportunity to network and collaborate with Crime Stoppers volunteers from across the state.
In addition, we are required to provide statistical and financial information to the state ensuring that our records follow state guidelines.
Texas Crime Stoppers offers grants to cover administrative expenses including computers, conference attendance, travel expenses and other designated items.
Once approved for a grant from the state agency, detailed paperwork must be provided to stay in compliance. Tips Reward Monies are separate. Funds for rewards come from local agencies, donors and fundraising efforts.
To make a report call 409-763-TIPS, use the P3TIPS Mobile App, or go to the website at galveston.cimestoppersweb.com. All contacts are anonymous.
There is a button on the website to make a donation. Help us take crime off the streets; this is a partnership between law enforcement, Crime Stoppers and the public.
Every Wednesday on the front page of the Classified Section of The Galveston Daily News, you will read about a cold case from one of the Galveston County agencies. Each case will be published for one month and may be repeated at a later date.
Your call could help close an investigation with an arrest.
Anonymous tips for current and cold cases help to ensure a safe and secure area to live and work for residents, businesses and visitors.
Sean Welsh is chairman of Galveston County Crime Stoppers.
