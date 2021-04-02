A recent study unofficially called the Great Red Snapper Count claims snapper are more abundant than thought.
Coastal Conservation Association has decided to add red snapper back to its Star Tournament, even though this is the first time any study has even suggested red snapper stocks have increased.
The association claims to be nonprofit. It relies on donations, dues and tournament entry fees to operate. Most of the folks running the association are unpaid volunteers, while the directors all receive $200,000-plus annually.
I think the decision to include snapper again is strictly money-driven.
I think there are more snapper, too. But not enough to put snapper back in the tournament, especially with a 20-pound minimum weight.
Snapper lay eggs in deep water. Fishermen after star prizes throw back snapper under 20 pounds. After being brought up from that deep, snapper usually die. Some are sows that would have laid thousands, sometimes millions of eggs.
Fishing on wrecks and rigs for star snapper means catching snapper and throwing them back, killing them, until you catch one over 20 pounds.
Where's the "conservation" in the Coastal Conservation Association?
The association should leave snapper off its prize list. And if the association really wants to "conserve," it should make the Star Tournament a no-kill event.
Catch, measure, weigh, photograph and release all species.
Bill Cochrane Sr.
Galveston
