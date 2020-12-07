Memories versus vision is one way that the Quiroga campaign is being described when comparing Roger Quiroga and his opponent. The argument is that Quiroga lacks the “vision“ for moving Galveston forward.
I write not only in support of Quiroga as the next mayor of Galveston but also to clarify that Galveston would not be the city we are today without the vision Quiroga brought to the table back in 1998 to change the direction of where this city was headed.
As a reminder, back in 1998 Galveston was facing serious problems on every level. The city was talking about bankruptcy, police and fire departments were depleted, new housing and retail hadn’t been seen in years, the reputation of the city was bad, and a lot of our key areas like the port and tourism were extremely challenged.
Under Quiroga's leadership, the city took decisive steps to turn the ship around and move Galveston in a better direction. Some agreed, some disagreed, but at the end of the day, Quiroga started the journey for improving Galveston.
Redevelopment of the Galvez Mall, Silverleaf Resorts, East End development, airport development, cruise ships, new convention centers, pleasure pier, improvement within the city for becoming more business friendly, and reinforcing working relations with the port and Park Board of Trustees are just a few examples where they became more productive and laying the foundation for future growth and development.
He was responsible for bringing Academy Sports and Outdoors and Kroger to town. We are still enjoying the fruits of Quiroga's labor and vision.
Through my years on the park board, the planning commission and city council, I learned that the journey is about working together with conviction. Quiroga has conviction to serve the people of Galveston.
I serve on the school board and now more than ever we need a city and mayor that will work alongside us to find ways to help each other. We need a city to hold its belt and allow the school district to raise the necessary bonds to rebuild very old infrastructure, we need a mayor who believes in the children of Galveston and who understands where we have been to understand why we cannot go back.
My children want to live and work on Galveston Island. The question is, will they be able to afford to live here?
