The Galveston Island Beach Patrol has been fortunate for many, many years to have great support from the community and county. We’re so lucky the hard work our guards do is recognized and appreciated, and we recognize that this is something we continually need to strive to maintain.
That’s a big part of why we have so many programs that tie to the community in which we’re embedded, such as the Jesse Tree/Beach Patrol Survivor Support Network, our Junior Lifeguard Program, our school outreach program that provides instruction to over 30,000 children a year and more.
One program that we’re particularly excited about and hope that many of you will participate in is the Wave Watcher Program.
Our Wave Watcher volunteer program is a way for residents to join our team. It’s a mini-lifeguard academy that’s free of charge, and it will serve as a force multiplier in our effort to prevent drowning deaths and aquatic accidents. This year, the academy will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 12 through April 16.
The course will cover topics related to beach patrol history and operations, general beach safety, first aid and CPR specially tailored to the beach environment, tourist ambassador certification (CTA Training), municipal ordinances related to the beach and waterfront, and Wave Watcher operations.
On the final day, we’ll do a site-by-site visit of “hot spots” for water safety and discuss in detail how our Wave Watchers can integrate into beach patrol operations. The course will culminate in a lunch with experienced Wave Watchers and beach patrol staff.
Once through the academy, Wave Watchers will be able to volunteer for various duties if they desire. Most importantly, they will form a cadre of informed beachgoers who have “the eye,” so are able to spot trouble developing before it happens and notify us or other emergency service groups, so we are able to prevent the situation from escalating.
This could happen in the course of their normal daily lives when they drive, walk, fish, surf, etc., along the beachfront. Or it could take place with a more organized activity. The level of commitment and involvement will be up to the graduates.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the crew, contact us. The class will cap at 50 and will be first come, first served. Classes will be held at our headquarters on the top floor of the Stewart Beach Pavilion. There are no restrictions on who can participate and no physical requirement (like swimming, running, etc.). Everyone is welcome.
There will be options for virtual learning, in-person learning or a hybrid. Wave Watchers and Wave Watcher candidates will observe the same social distancing and mask requirements that beach patrol employees follow when they’re in class or on patrols while wearing their Wave Watcher uniform.
To register or get more information, email gibpadmin@galvestonparkboard.org.
We hope you will join our team and family for a fun way to support a great cause.
