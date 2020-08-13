Staffing has been a real issue for us on the beach patrol for about three years now. At full strength, we run 135 seasonal lifeguards in addition to the 15 full- and part-time employees we have. Our seasonal numbers have been more along the lines of 100 to 110.
When we’re shorthanded we still do our best to cover the beach. Guards pull longer hours and/or we cancel morning training sessions, and some guards pick up additional shifts. Full-time staff are also tasked with working lifeguard towers, and we run fewer vehicles. Of course, there is a price for all of this.
I’ve come to think of the beach patrol as a living entity. When taxed, it compensates up to a point. When you’re hot, sweating helps maintain healthy temperature for a while. When really cold, your body will naturally shunt all the blood away from the extremities to the important parts (head and core) to protect your brain and vital functions. Your body does something similar for extreme injuries or illnesses when it goes into shock.
So, the living entity of beach patrol has a built-in resiliency for emergencies like staffing shortages or lack of resources. These tricks work for a while but are not sustainable. Eventually you pay the price for these measures in the form of staff burnout, lack of employee satisfaction, reduced staff retention, less reliability in attendance, loss of focus, etc.
This year has been a rough one on a variety of fronts. When COVID-19 hit, the hotels suffered tremendously. Since we operate exclusively off hotel tax money, we took a proportional hit. We’ve already been struggling with meeting our number of guards in a part of the country where we don’t have huge amounts of swimmers to draw from, but we were looking at cutting the number of guards even more.
Additionally, we lost our J1 Visa Cultural Exchange Visa foreign lifeguards because the program was suspended. We’ve been using these workers to close the employee deficit gap for a few years now with great success. And the crowds this summer are bigger than ever.
We were saved this year by two factors and have been consistently covering all of our 32 towers on the weekends. Our board wisely allowed us to use some reserve monies to allow us to hire enough guards. Additionally and unexpectedly, a number of older guards, who would have been working part time or not at all, were not able to work other jobs or internships that were canceled because of COVID-19. That was a big help. Because many are not going off to school, they’re still out on the beach taking care of beachgoers.
As we go through budgeting options for next year, it looks like another challenging year is in store. I do, however, feel confident that our board, administrative staff and those of us on the front lines will do whatever we can to ensure people are safe when they visit Galveston’s beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.