According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country.
Most everyone would agree suicide is the result of a mental health problem, which makes it unfortunate that Texas ranks dead last in access to mental health care, according to a recent survey released by Mental Health America.
In our state anthem, we proclaim Texas is “boldest and grandest, withstanding every test,” yet we are failing the test of providing mental health care to our citizens. Maybe we have too much faith in our cowboy roots.
As a psychologist who has worked in community, state and federal mental health programs in Texas, I’ve seen suffering caused by mental health issues such as substance abuse, traumatic experiences and family violence. I was present at the tragic events of Santa Fe High School, the building collapse of the Southwest Inn and the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.
We’re in the midst of another unique crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and it has highlighted our interdependence.
The self-sufficient cowboy is a myth — we need each other. We’re dependent on total strangers to keep us safe by maintaining social distance, by not hoarding and by putting themselves at risk to take care of us when we’re ill.
The pandemic challenges our sense of physical health, as well as our cowboy psyches. It has increased our anxieties, depressed us further, made some of us drink more than we should and, for a few, it has brought us closer to a decision of ending our lives.
Suicide isn’t something that just happens to other people. While it’s the 10th leading cause of death in our country, it’s the leading cause of death that we don’t talk about. Nearly 4,000 Texans died by suicide in 2019. More Texans died by suicide than in motor vehicle accidents or by homicide.
Despite its prevalence, suicide is among the most preventable causes of death. Research published in the “Journal of Clinical Psychiatry” clearly shows easy access to mental health care reduces the number of suicides.
Prevention requires communication, not isolation. Asking a person about their thoughts of suicide doesn’t increase the risk of them taking their lives. Likewise, connecting with people who are contemplating suicide dramatically reduces the likelihood that they will take their lives.
Promoting the need for connection and awareness is the reason my daughter, Kimi Buser-Clancy, and I created the podcast, “Leaving the Valley: What You Should Know About Suicide.”
Whether it’s an irregular event, like a global pandemic, or an annual event like Suicide Prevention Month each September, we can sometimes use a reminder that even the fictional Lone Ranger needed a sidekick.
This is the time to advocate for our politicians to take mental health more seriously and make it possible for all Texans to access care. Let’s use the current crisis to move away from the lone cowboy and toward the pioneer spirit of helping each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.