I thought that 2020 was as tumultuous as 1968 when Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were shot; when the Tet Offensive occurred in Vietnam and there was serious rioting after King’s death; and at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago — that is until, Jan. 6, 2021, and the events thereafter.
Wow, just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, it did not. Did not get worse, but the Capitol building in Washington was stormed and President Trump was impeached on frivolous grounds without even a “show” hearing or debate a second time with eight days left in office, what could be worse?
What could be worse? How about troops sleeping in the Capitol building to prevent violence (it didn’t occur) when the “kangaroo impeachment” took place? How about the Texas state representative who planned to introduce a bill in the state house of representatives on Jan. 13, 2021, to secede from the Union? Using just the three examples given, I propose things are no worse today than they were in 1861.
I must admit that “Big Tech” censorship is alarming. However, we must consider that until the 1950s, most newspapers were partisan without shame. There were three television and four radio networks that had to limit their editorializing because of the fairness rule, which might make a comeback, so, the situation in early 2021 isn’t different.
It’s just that the internet and cellphones and cable television without the fairness rule have replaced newspapers.
One maverick state representative calling for secession doesn’t equal the Confederate States of America being reformed. In March 1861, federal troops were weeks away from engaging their fellow citizens in armed conflict. Political impeachment doesn’t work as the two attempts with Trump and attempts on Clinton and Johnson after the Civil War prove.
The above being said, how might one address their political anxieties? I believe that Solomon the King of Israel got things just about correct 3,000 years ago. In the English Standard Version of the Bible he said in Ecclesiastes 1:9: “What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.” In Proverbs 23:9: “Do not speak in the hearing of a fool, for he will despise the good sense of your words.”
Jewish and Christian religious believers recognize what Solomon was saying. For those not familiar with the Bible, Solomon was saying nothing is new and don’t waste your breath on fools.
Finally, it’s worth remembering what Frances Bacon, the English essayist, in his essay “On Revenge,” said “... revenge is a wild kind of justice ... .” All who seek revenge ought to be aware that Elijah was carried to heaven in a whirlwind while whirlwinds tear others apart.
