At present, there are 27 nuclear power plants in the process of being closed down because of various types of violations of safety issues. When the problems have been identified, they would be corrected.
Another issue with these plants is how to deal with the radioactive waste. At present there are 80 sites for nuclear waste disposal in the United States. I co-authored an article published in the “Heating, Piping and Air Conditioning Magazine,” when I worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, dealing with high temperature radioactive waste disposal.
At one time, I was employed as a contract employee at the San Onofre Power Plant. That plant was shut down in 2012 because of leaks in the piping in steam generator. The leaking pipes would be removed and replaced.
On many occasions, local people from nearby cities and towns came to protest construction of new plants. This could be managed by siting the plants a long ways away from such locations. Texas and Alaska have areas that are distant from cities and towns.
In some situations, if the protests are frivolous or just to be politically correct, the concept of “eminent domain” would be used.
In some cases, operating nuclear power plants have some units that aren’t operating. All units would be put into operation.
We could also consider building new plants. The permitting and construction process takes time. The Nuclear Regulatory Agency could tell how long it normally takes to get a plant permitted and built. We would also take into account progress on solar generation and wind turbines. The U.S. Department of Energy would take the lead on studies and new construction.
I think that the infrastructure upgrade money could be used for the costs of studies and construction of the above mentioned projects. Some persons could tell how much time would be saved by the above ideas.
