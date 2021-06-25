Now that the legislature has been called back into special session by Gov. Greg Abbott, there’s a choice lawmakers must make. Impose $7 billion in new taxes on businesses to close the unemployment insurance deficit or use federal aid money to close that deficit, offering much-needed financial relief to small businesses across Texas.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a disaster on many levels. Over 600,000 Americans have lost their lives, families have been shattered and unemployment skyrocketed. Business took a significant hit, and many didn’t survive the economic stress of shutdowns.
The odds were simply insurmountable.
Today, this pandemic has created another difficult challenge to businesses and the entire state of Texas. Because of the unprecedented explosion of unemployment, the Texas Unemployment Insurance system faces a deficit of almost $7 billion.
Businesses fund the entire system through a tax. On the surface, it would appear there’s only one way to close that $7 billion deficit — raise that tax. That, however, creates a whole new set of financial problems for businesses that are already facing severe economic challenges from the pandemic that has caused the deficit in the first place.
Raising those taxes would cause more economic damage and hurt Texas workers in the form of reduced wages and lower employment growth. It also would hurt Texas consumers in the form of higher prices.
There is, however, another solution that would keep businesses on track to recovery. Texas will receive nearing $18 billion in federal aid to help with pandemic recovery. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has proposed using $7 billion of that federal aid to close the unemployment insurance deficit.
Doing this would mean taxes on struggling businesses wouldn’t have to spike, helping those employers and their employees, consumers and maintain job growth.
As the first chairman and employer commissioner at the Texas Workforce Commission and an employer myself, I understand first-hand the burdens this system places on employers and employees alike. In regular times, while difficult, this system does serve the people of Texas well, but these aren’t regular times.
The system has been stretched like it never has before, and that means we must take measures to ensure that the system stays financially healthy. At the same time, we cannot financially crush the businesses that support it. The last thing this state needs to do is address a problem caused by high unemployment with a tax increase that could lead to more unemployment.
This federal money is to help states recover from the horrible economic disaster that this pandemic has caused. I can think of no better way to do that than keeping the Texas Unemployment Insurance system solvent.
