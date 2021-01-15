The start of 2021 brings with it the hope that the two COVID-19 vaccines mean victory over the pandemic and the end is in sight. Recently, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported about 440,000 Texans had received at least one dose of the vaccines.
That’s almost 33 percent of the doses the state distributed to registered vaccine providers.
Federal, state, and local officials understand this isn’t good enough, which is why they continue to refine the daunting processes for distribution and administration of these life-saving vaccines. The Immunization Partnership supports their efforts and the work of our front-line health care providers whose indomitable spirit and dedication keep us safe and healthy during this time of historic challenges.
Now is the time for trust and commitment, not doubt and hesitation. While these vaccines were seemingly developed and approved at “warp speed,” the reality is today’s COVID-19 vaccines got their start around 2003 with the outbreak of the original SARS virus from China.
My colleague, Dr. Peter Hotez, a partnership scientific advisory council member and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, reminds us that “when the COVID-19 genomic sequence came out in January, researchers were able to hit the ground running to produce a vaccine in six weeks, based on 17 years of research.”
Importantly, the phase III clinical trials for vaccine safety and efficacy were done with the highest degree of scientific rigor.
During my career as a physician and cancer researcher, I’ve witnessed the miracles of modern medicine that provide hope and healing to patients and their families. As board chair of The Immunization Partnership, I also see how vaccines protect us and our communities every day.
A cartoon making the rounds on social media shows a child asking the mother about the scar on her arm. She says it is from her smallpox vaccination. “Why don’t I have one,” the child asks. “Because it worked,” she replies.
Vaccines work, and vaccines save lives. The COVID-19 vaccines also work and will save lives. Until we reach herd immunity with about 70 percent to 90 percent of the population vaccinated, we must remain committed to doing our part to bring us victory over the COVID-19 virus.
Exercise your right to bare arms when the time comes to get your shot. Practice social distancing and wear a mask. It not only protects you, but it also protects others from you, particularly those who may not be strong enough to survive the virus and those who cannot get vaccinated.
The recently discovered coronavirus variant presents another reason to continue our diligence with mask-wearing and other measures. It may be 60 percent more transmissible than the original coronavirus, and the nose and throat may carry greater amounts of this variant.
I’ve already received my COVID-19 vaccine, and I hope you will, too. We’re in this together, and we will get through this together by respecting the health of others and by getting the vaccine as soon as it’s available.
