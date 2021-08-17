A few days ago, I was asked if the city will be establishing guidelines for the management of COVID-19 and its growing number of variants.
It made me think that if I was asked this question just a few months ago I would probably have said no, since here in Galveston we had seemed to have turned the corner and most individuals were gradually returning to normal activities.
Within just the last few weeks, my, how things have changed.
What this shows me and the city is that it’s of vital importance that our response to COVID be fluid and flexible enough to change as conditions change.
Galveston’s residents and businesses experienced debilitating setbacks in the past due to COVID-19, and we can’t afford to experience that again with these new variants.
In response to the increasing rise in infections our focus again needs to change. As a result of this, I’ve recently sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting the relaxation of the Open Meeting Laws — which are to expire Sept. 1 and that allow for the choice of virtual meetings — be extended to allow municipalities the option to go back to virtual meetings if the conditions of the community warrant such.
In this same vein I’ve also requested that the governor allow local governments the option of requiring the wearing of masks by anyone who enters a city facility.
City employees are exposed to a risk of infection on a daily basis, and currently the number of infections among city employees is rapidly rising. And yet we ask the staff in the water department, as an example, to place themselves at risk every day while taking payments from the public.
Combating a disease such as this requires a concerted effort from everyone. From practicing social distancing, the wearing of masks in appropriate situations to vaccinations, these efforts need to be flexible and be implemented as conditions dictate.
Every city in Texas isn’t the same in the rising amount of COVID cases, hospital overloads, elective surgeries canceled, school children becoming carriers or ill themselves, businesses closing for lack of staff or city services cutting back with employees in quarantine or ill. Therefore, local city governments should be in charge of what’s best for their residents.
Governmental guidance always walks a fine line when it comes to establishing mandates for the health and safety of its residents, and these decisions shouldn’t be taken lightly. That’s why local governments, in conjunction with their constituencies, are best equipped to respond for the mutual benefit of those they serve.
(1) comment
[thumbup] It's just common sense.
