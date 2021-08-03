Hi Orf. People are talking about racism these days. Do you have an opinion?
At risk of “playing the race card,” I do.
What is racism?
I would take the idea apart by dividing it, like Gaul, into three parts: beliefs, actions and outcomes.
What is a race belief?
It begins with the falsehood that there are races of human beings. Humans remain among the most complicated of mammals. We probably emerged at least 100,000 years ago somewhere in Africa. Eventually, some tribes moved south, others went north and east, and others went north and west. After time, each group of migrants interbred with other hominoids like Neanderthal and Denisovan. Each tribe also underwent local adaptations. Later, when members of each group ran into other groups, outward appearance had changed. Xenophobia and competition led to notions of race. That’s my quick take on human evolution.
So, race as a concept really is a falsehood. But what is a race belief?
The most common is that one group of look-a-likes is superior to another. For example, Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederate States of America, gave the Cornerstone Speech to defend slavery. In it he stated that “our new government(‘s) foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
Wow! That’s awful. But do you have more recent examples?
More recently, a former president claimed “I have Black guys counting my money. ... I hate it. The only guys I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes all day.” He went on to say, “‘Laziness is a trait in Blacks. It really is, I believe that.”
That about sums up examples of ugly racist beliefs. What is a racist action?
The beating of civil rights marchers, including John Lewis on the Selma Bridge would qualify.
Again, old news. What about today.
The killing of Blacks, like Duane Wright, Adam Toledo or Andrew McCoy, for minor infractions would be sad current examples. The beating and murder of Blacks because of skin color being threatening constitutes clear examples of racist actions today.
That leaves racist outcomes.
This is the hardest to recognize. Critical race theory helps. The theory, developed by several law professors, explores the effect of law on issues of race. They argue that merely making the law color blind doesn’t assure equality before the law. They conclude you cannot achieve racial harmony without acknowledging existing disadvantages caused by past racism. For example, charging higher interest to home buyers in poor areas disproportionately affects minorities.
Brings to mind the adage by Anatole France: “The law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets and to steal their bread.”
