The last two columns targeted the history of the lifeguard service of Galveston, which dates all the way back to 1875.
Galveston and the Houston area have grown significantly in the years since then, and we’ve all had to adapt as a community, including the beach patrol.
We now see more than 7 million visitors annually and protect them with a lifeguard budget of around $3 million dollars. We stretch that quite a bit to cover nine miles proactively for seven months out of the year with lifeguard towers at dangerous areas like the rock groins or high-use areas like the beach parks.
We run a large Junior Lifeguard Program, which pays for itself, and have a small police department comprised of lifeguard supervisors. We stretch our dollars further by incorporating community volunteer programs that provide extra eyes and ears, as well as support services to our guards and the public.
Looking around the country, we are well above the bar for the service we provide. We like to say that “pound for pound” we’re the best lifeguard service in the country. By this, we mean that for the resources we use, we provide the most protection possible for people who visit our beaches.
But it’s hard to compare to others in many ways because we all offer different auxiliary programs.
One of the most well-known and professional lifeguard services that offers many auxiliary services is in San Diego.
The San Diego Lifeguard Service deals with something like 28 million people a year and has a budget that sits somewhere around $25 million; they’re in a different ballpark when compared to our $3 million dollars and 7 million people. But looking at all they do is impressive.
The two agencies have a similar call volume during the high season, and the beaches have about the same area to cover. San Diego has year-round beach use, where we have two to three months when it’s much slower.
But the San Diego Lifeguard Service provides cliff rescue service, handles the swift water rescue for the fire department and provides harbor patrol service. They also have a well-equipped dive team that not only is the go-to group for search and salvage, but they even have a contract with the military for the area.
To pull all this off, they have a large full-time work force, which is supplemented by seasonal part-time staff, and run their own dispatch operation 24/7.
So, the year-round staff can qualify to be on the specialty teams and are called out from their regular duties of lifesaving, dispatch and harbor patrol when they’re needed. Of course, to make this work, they have to maintain a large staff of well-trained (and well-paid) lifeguards.
Many of the other groups around the country hate (in a friendly way) the San Diego group because their pay is high (and they used to have a helicopter). But they lack something important. They don’t get to live in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.