There seems to be a new style of pandering. President Joe Biden will bribe the irresponsible with $100 to do what 150 million responsible citizens did, get vaccinated. Money is the new patriotism that the progressive liberals use to prop up their failed vaccine initiatives.
Mandating to mask, or unmask, go to school or work, or stay home, oscillates all citizens into a state of confusion. Biden’s acts have produced chaos across the nation.
In concert with progressive liberal mayors and governors, Biden wants police defunding causing a rise in murders; thefts under $950 aren’t criminal; white skin is racist; cities on fire are peaceful demonstrations; children must be indoctrinated with critical race theory; gender reimagining; and rewritten history, etc. These are the causes for our nationwide chaos.
Specific to Texas, Biden has created a disaster. And the Feds and state are in direct conflict over whose laws will be dominant. The squabbling makes it obvious there’s no sanity in either the federal or the state’s existing legislation or laws that can deal with this invasion at the Texas border.
No specific law covers the invasion of the sovereignty of our country or the sovereignty of our state. Biden has issued a series of patchwork mandates that aren’t codified by legislation to encourage and abet this invasion of illegals.
The Feds and the state are stumbling and babbling over who has jurisdiction and due process responsibility while the criminals are rejoicing at the ineptness and stupidity of our governments.
That qualification of stupidity flows back into the general population which is apathetic or tolerant of federal ineptness. What citizen would sit idle if a person was invading his home — only the stupid. The law says you can protect yourself from that intruder.
But if you act, some lawyer will say you didn’t have a “no trespass” notice posted and prosecute you — that’s the stupidity of an inept law. Well, the invasion of our state is the same as invading your home.
So, all citizens of good common sense, get active and lobby in any way possible for stopping the invasion. Call or send Gov. Greg Abbot a demand or write your local paper an opinion. Be ready to suffer the recriminations of the bleeding hearts like CNN that will publish a visual of a poor lost child crying at the border and blame you as inhumane, when the actual blame is rightly on those who brought the child and those who encourage the invasion, the Biden cabal.
And to you lawyers and prosecutors and judges that wallow in the cesspool of inadequate laws your ilk wrote, may an unclean yak relieve itself on your most precious possession.
Enough of this legal stupidity trying to adapt a law to the lawless act and actors that are perpetrating unforeseen criminal abuses, like home/border invasions. The health of Texans and the citizens across the nation are at jeopardy. Nothing is more important than our health, Biden. Ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID invasion at the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.