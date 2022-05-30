When Gov. Greg Abbott spoke to the media about the Uvalde school massacre, he said, “It could have been worse.”
We knew then that 19 children and two teachers were dead.
In my career I have had experience with child homicides.
I worked as a prosecutor under a grant from Texas Gov. Ann Richards as a Special Prosecutor for Crimes Against Children and the Elderly.
I was a co-founder of the Galveston County Child Abuse and Neglect Task Force, the Galveston County Child Advocacy Center and the Galveston County Child Death Review Team.
I prosecuted cases of assault, neglect, rape and homicide of children ranging from infants to teenagers.
I have seen child corpses in autopsy photographs and in real life.
Each one is burned into my brain.
I spoke to children who saw parents and siblings brutally murdered.
I asked a jury to send one such killer to Texas death row.
My prosecution days were more than 25 years ago. The doctors, nurses, CPS workers, police officers and I all experienced vicarious traumatization with each child homicide we worked.
Our suffering paled compared to the families of those murdered in that Uvalde elementary school.
Those cases involved one deceased child at a time.
None of us imagined the horrific school massacres that have become commonplace now.
After Abbott’s declaration that “It could have been worse,” we learned that police stood idle while trapped children repeatedly called 911 begging for the police to save them.
Some children smeared the blood of dead classmates on themselves to fool the shooter into believing they were dead. The police handcuffed parents desperate to rescue their children.
And the police lied about the timeline.
I spent 30-plus years as a prosecutor, district court judge and criminal defense attorney.
I have dealt with law enforcement officers almost daily. When I think of all the law enforcement officers that I know, I cannot think of a single one who would not have run into that school to save those children.
Even the officers I do not trust on the witness stand would have done everything possible to stop the shooter from gunning down one more child.
The circumstances at the school in Uvalde were much worse than we knew or imagined when Abbott spoke those words.
I do not think that is what he meant by “it could have been worse.”
But then I cannot imagine what could have been worse than what happened in Uvalde or Santa Fe.
Can the governor please explain to Texas and the nation what he thinks could have been worse?
Susan Criss is a former district court judge and a criminal defense attorney.
