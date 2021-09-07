Did you know that Zebulon Pike never made it to the top of what’s now known as Pike’s Peak, despite a valiant effort in November 1806? Or that the first non-native American who did, J. A. Archibald, made it in 1858, despite Pike writing, after his own attempt, that, “No human being could have ascended its pinical (sic).”
That, by the way, isn’t even the most interesting thing about the intrepid mountaineer Archibald.
And did you know that Ona Judge, a slave in Philadelphia, ran away from the couple who “owned” her in 1796, took a ship to New Hampshire, then a slave state from which she could be captured and returned, and later married and lived the rest of her life in Portsmouth, despite efforts by her owner to recapture her?
She was considered by her owners, who couldn’t understand why she would betray them and run away, and maybe even by herself, to have had a reasonably easy role for a slave; but she chose freedom instead. A detail I haven’t revealed here is profoundly interesting.
Or that Booth once saved Lincoln’s life during the Civil War? Not that Booth — his brother; and not that Lincoln, either — his son.
I didn’t know any of these bits of forgotten history, nor the even more interesting details, until I read “Here Is Where” by Andrew Carroll, a book I highly recommend. You can buy the book, but this column is actually not just about interesting history, it’s also about public libraries.
So, I want to tell you where you can check out the book, whether or not you buy it afterward.
You cannot check it out from the Rosenberg Library in Galveston, because it doesn’t happen to have a copy. You can, however, visit the Helen Hall Library in League City, where there is a copy.
The point I’m edging up to making is that you can go online to worldcat.org and check for free whether almost any library, worldwide, has a book in its catalog, including what library that does is closest to your ZIP code. World Cat doesn’t just cover public libraries: University libraries, specialty libraries, etc., are mostly included as are Houston, Rosenberg and Helen Hall.
The details of the three bits of history will, I’m almost certain, surprise you. But finding a book should now be easier. Read with passion and delight. And go to the library.
