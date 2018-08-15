Babe Schwartz’s legacy is wide, deep and enduring. No one is more deserving of a Texas beach named in his honor than perhaps Cabeza de Vaca or de La Salle. Thanks to him, every one of us, Texan and visitor alike, not only has free and clear access to Texas beaches, but beaches cleaned thanks to a hotel occupancy tax. Bravo!
Galveston Bay lives because Babe stood up to all those who had for so long used our estuaries, bayous and the bay itself, as a toilet. For my money, this remains his most important and enduring achievement. In defense of our environment, he stared down some “heavy hitters,” and in so doing not only preserved the quality of our water — but the very air we breathe. God bless him!
The donations he engineered from Exxon (fuel) and Dow (fiberglass) came at a time when The Elissa was still 10,000 miles away in Greece. Not only were the contributions significant in dollar amount, putting those highly respected names on our donor list gave us credibility when we had none.
Although he possessed a well-deserved reputation as a phenomenal orator, the most compelling evidence of his power of persuasion was the ability to persuade Marilyn to be his wife. Stupidly, and embarrassingly in retrospect, I questioned the wisdom of her appointment to the park board. Little did I know at the time that she would be our most effective member. I remain forever grateful for the lessons in leadership she freely bestowed on me and others with sense enough to pay attention.
Although I am young enough to be his son, I am nonetheless much closer to the end than the beginning of my life and have had ample opportunity to observe how others live, especially those whose lives I consider worthy of respect and emulation. The common denominator for those I hold in the highest esteem is that they accomplished much, but did so unselfishly, putting the welfare of others before their own interests.
By this, or any other standard, Babe Schwartz lived a truly exemplary life. Had money been his exclusive focus, he would have been extraordinarily wealthy. Had serving his own interests been his lodestar — he could have built an empire.
Instead, and to his everlasting credit and for the benefit of so many millions as yet unborn, he chose to live not only unselfishly, but fearlessly, embracing the right and the good even when it was unpopular, politically inexpedient and downright painful. He never forgot Galveston, never wavered from doing the people’s business and refused to sell out to the high, mighty and deep-pocketed.
He will always be my hero. May Babe go to his rest with the enormous satisfaction of having lived a life that many of us would live had we the courage, self discipline and unselfishness to do so.
Editor’s note: Galveston native A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, who served this area for decades in the Texas Legislature, died Aug 10. He was 92.
