I’ve never considered myself a fashion plate. But I can’t really give a clear reason why I’ve descended into “bumsville.”
I can’t even blame it on COVID-19 — because it started much earlier. I guess it even started at work.
Once upon a time, when I was a young housewife and would even answer to that designation, I was a member of a group of other housewives who would occasionally meet for tea, or to play bridge, or to have a party.
Like all the rest, I would arrive at somebody’s house wearing a dress and dress shoes, though never stilettos. I also would have on a hat, probably a small pillbox or cloche. Topping the whole ensemble were short, white gloves. This is all true. Some of you will remember.
Even further back in the day, in college, I always wore a dress or at least a skirt and top because it was against the rules for women to wear pants unless the temperature dropped to 40 degrees or below.
In grade school and high school those same rules applied. I can remember getting to put on a pair of corduroy pants under my little dress back in the early grades.
Needless to say, I liked cold weather because I always liked wearing pants.
Fast forward to my reporter days. I went out to write about the dredge that was creating the Highlands Bayou Diversionary Canal. I had on a dress. And dressy shoes. It was muddy.
I think that was my last day going to work in a dress. A happy day indeed.
I wore nice pants and nice blouses. I wore lots of pants suits, just like Hillary Clinton. Except mine were probably not as expensive.
Nothing was as expensive then as it is now, I assume. I really don’t know. All my clothes now come from a secondhand store in La Grange, picked out by my daughter, who works there. She buys all of them because they run between 50 cents and $1. Most of them are beautiful.
When I was the wife of an insurance adjuster and went with him to conventions, I had all sort of pretty dresses to wear. Black taffeta and green lace. I wouldn’t be caught dead in pants.
Now I will not be caught dead in anything else.
I have some everyday pants and some Sunday-to-go-to-meeting pants. I even have black pants and a jacket just for funerals.
Unlike many involved in the COVID-19 isolation, I haven’t yet spent a whole day in pajamas.
I do have the decency and the self-respect to get dressed in my pants and my T-shirts.
Most of them are pretty baggy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.