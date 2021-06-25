In observance of the freedom holidays, this is a tribute to Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Juneteenth. You don’t have to agree with my opinion or accept it to understand it.
The soldiers through our nation’s history, they fought. Our brave were courageous and willing. They defended and protected our privilege, and they died for our rights. Our soldiers also died for the rights of those who loathe our nation.
Why would anyone risk his life to give that right to those who despise, and yet choose to live, in the very country that allows such a display of contempt and dishonor?
It’s because America is the freest nation on Earth. It’s precious and rare. It was formed on an idea. Folks from around the world are running toward that idea, and not away from it.
When we escaped the oppression of a tyrannical king, who dictated our lives, as separatists; we’ve been fighting ever since to safeguard our immunity. Never again would we allow any form of autocracy.
We formed a declaration of statehood followed by a constitution of inalienable liberties for all the people. It may not have always been this way, but it’s the way that it’s supposed to be. It’s the way that it could be. The choice, and the responsibility, today are ours.
Still today there are those who would silence our voices, ideas, beliefs, expressions and opinions. The same fascism in which we’ve defeated over and over again throughout our history’s independent sovereignty.
If we begin to oppress others’ rights, no matter how we disagree with them, then the oppression we escaped from starts all over again. Do we persecute those who persecute us? Are we no different than they are? Do we ban them? Imprison them? Kill them?
So, what do we do when our free nation is threatened by modern indoctrination and the historically uneducated who would unknowingly turn our way of life into a totalitarian government? Not the first time. Won’t be the last. We fight. We’ve never stopped fighting, and never will, for our freedom.
Lest we never forget how we got here. Lest we never forget where we came from. Lest we never forget who we are. Lest we never forget what we could become by silent allowance. I will fight, sacrifice and even die for freedom. Because if I don’t, there can be no freedom for our children’s future.
And what of Juneteenth? All unfree slaves and freed slaves fought in all the wars since the Revolutionary War to the Civil War and all other wars against those who would take our freedom. A slave with no freedom at all would likely be the first to fight for any freedom at all.
Despite all the senseless wars and agendas of politicians our soldiers fight anyway. A soldier’s mission is a call of duty to protect, defend, and serve. It should always be “We The People” for “All The People.”
